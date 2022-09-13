You Must Escape A Serial Killer's Camp In The Woods At Night At This Spooky Georgia Spot
Enter if you dare!
Escape rooms are seemingly getting more complex and immersive as the years roll by, and Escape Woods in Georgia is no exception.
This thrilling spot is in the middle of the woods and will send chills down your spine for a one-of-a-kind experience.
Escape Woods is located in Powder Springs, GA on Sleepy Hollow Farm.
There are a few different story themes to choose from here including Hopper's Cabin (the cabin that was Hopper and Eleven's home in Stranger Things), The Maze: Curse of the Dragon, The Bunker: Aftermath, The Cabin: Hunted, and The Pig Farmer: Cult of the 7 Sins.
To participate in The Pig Farmer option, you must be 18 or older due to how scary this can get.
According to the website, you and your team will have to infiltrate an encampment found in the woods owned by an accused serial killer and cult leader by the name of Maliki Jones, aka the Pig Farmer.
While Jones awaits his trial, the district attorney believes that the killer will walk free without solid evidence to convict him. And that's where you come in, tasked with collecting as much evidence as you can while moseying through his spot tucked away in the property's backwoods.
On this 60-acre piece of land nestled between the trees, you'll find a series of eerie trailers. You'll weave in and out of them collecting clues and evidence before Jones returns and it's too late.
If you're really trying to get your blood pumping, you can book your slot for 10:30 p.m. when the darkness will add an extra spooky element to the experience.
It's only $28 per person to participate, which makes for a perfect date night or night out with your thrilling-loving friends, especially if they're a horror fanatic.
For those who think they can handle this challenge, this is an excellent way to start off fall and the spooky season with a bang.
Escape Woods on Sleepy Hollow Farm
Price: $28
Address: 628 Sleepy Hollow Rd., Powder Springs, GA
Why You Need To Go: Situated in the middle of a forest, this escape room experience has everything to make your hair stand on end. Weave in and out of a serial killer's trailer encampment and collect clues before he returns.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on September 04, 2020.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.