Drought Just Revealed A Drowned 'Ghost Village' In Spain & The TikTok Videos Are Haunting
It's like a mini Atlantis on the Portugal-Spain border 🌊
A drought has uncovered a drowned village on the border of Portugal and Spain, and while it's no Atlantis, it's pretty dang cool!
The village of Aceredo is now getting its first visitors since it was submerged under the Limia River in 1992, and the TikTok videos are so eerie.
The footage shows abandoned cars, crumbled homes and some bits and pieces of a lost community that somehow survived underwater for 30
Obviously Aceredo wasn't built in the river, but the surrounding towns needed a reservoir built to have sufficient water. A decision was made to sacrifice the town and build a dam.
According to All That's Interesting, Aceredo was home to 120 residents and they were not happy about having to abandon their homes.
Margarita de Brito lived in a neighbouring village to Aceredo and remembered what it was like when the dam was finished.
"In the end the water came, the first day a little, the second a little more, and, on the third day, it rose and did not fall more," she said as reported by All That's Interesting.
Thirty years later, the region of Galicia is facing a drought and the dam has lost 85% of its water. That was enough to bring Acerdo back to the surface, and locals are now flocking there to get a look at the lost village..
Videos have been surfacing all over social media showing what thirty years underwater does to a town.
We spend thirty minutes in the water and our fingers get all pruney, but these buildings look almost exactly like they did in the 90s.
There are a few things that really make this unique. In many of the videos you can see an old car starting to rust from being submerged for so long.
Surprisingly, there's a water fountain that's still running.
There are even crates of bottles outside where the village's bar used to stand.
@yaiza_ynz
30 años bajo el agua🤭 #aceredo #galicia #visitaobligada #fyp #parati #foryou #fypシ #antiguedad
Local resident Jose Alvarez, who used to work in Arcedo, had some rather dark thoughts to share about seeing the village return after all these years.
"It's terrible, but it is what it is. That's life. Some die and others live," he told Reuters.
Droughts are common in this area and occasionally some rooftops of the ghost village will appear in the water, Al Jazeera reports. However, this is the first time all of Aceredo has been exposed.
It's unclear when it will go back underwater, but you might want to get there quickly before it rains!