Drugs disguised as turf found on B.C. prison lawn

Turf war: B.C. prison finds drug package disguised as grass patch dropped over fence
Drugs disguised as turf found on B.C. prison lawn
Authorities in British Columbia's Fraser Valley have foiled a sophisticated attempt to sneak contraband into a local prison by dropping a package disguised as a patch of loose grass, as shown in this undated handout photo, onto the facility's grounds.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — RCMP (Mandatory Credit)
Writer

Authorities in British Columbia's Fraser Valley have foiled an attempt to sneak drugs into a prison by dropping a package disguised as a patch of loose turf onto the facility's grounds.

RCMP say corrections officers at the Mission Institution discovered the package on April 9 after someone dropped it over the fence overnight.

Police say the package was "cleverly" disguised, with real cut grass attached on the entire outside of the bubble-mailer to "seamlessly blend in" with the grass inside the fence of the facility.

Officers then found more than 300 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine inside, along with an iPhone, razor blades and other contraband.

Police say in a release that they suspect the package may have been dropped from a drone.

Investigators say they are still looking into the case and will recommend charges if they find enough evidence against suspects, either inside or outside the prison facility.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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