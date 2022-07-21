NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Edmonton Oilers Owner Named In A Civil Suit & Accused Of Paying Underage Girl For Sex

Daryl Katz has denied the allegations.

Calgary Staff Writer
Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz.

The Edmonton Oilers owner, Daryl Katz, has denied allegations made that he paid $75,000 to an underage girl in the U.S. in exchange for "sexual favours."

Mitchell Taylor Button, a dance teacher, and his wife Dusty Button, a former Boston Ballet dancer, have been accused of sexually abusing several young ballerina dancers in a lawsuit launched in 2021.

CBC News has reported that Katz was named in a third-party counterclaim, filed in a court in Nevada, by Mitchell and Dusty Button.

The news outlet said that in the counterclaim, the Buttons alleged they had a consensual "throuple sexual relationship" with lead plaintiff in the suit, Sage Humphries when she was 18 years old.

However, the suit also reportedly claimed Humphries had been involved in three sexual relationships with older men when she was underage, Katz purportedly included.

The claim alleges that Humphries was used as "a child prostitute to a billionaire, and her mother assisted her in laundering the money she was paid and in trafficking her to Katz."

According to the claim, the Buttons say that Katz paid Humphries $75,000 for her "sexual favours."

CBC News obtained alleged text exchanges between Katz and Humphries where the Edmonton Oilers owner said he would send $50,000 to the dancer.

According to the court filing obtained by the news outlet, Katz was 53 years old at the time of the exchange, while Humphries was 17.

Robert Klieger, legal counsel for Katz, told CBC News that Katz and Humphries had met on two occasions in the spring of 2016 when the ballerina was pitching to Katz's film company.

Klieger also said he was unable to verify the authenticity of the texts, but confirmed to CBC that Katz had arranged for $75,000 to be sent to Humphries as part of their business dealings.

Klieger told Narcity the Oilers owner denies the allegations made against him and branded them "baseless and scurrilous."

"There has never been a sexual relationship of any kind between Mr. Katz and Ms. Humphries," he continued.

He said the accusations made against Katz are a "transparent and pathetic attempt to distract attention" from accusations made against the Buttons.

