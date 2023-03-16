2 Edmonton Police Officers Were Killed After Responding To A 'Family Dispute' Call
The male suspect also died.
Two Edmonton police officers were shot and killed while on duty at a West Edmonton apartment complex this morning.
In a statement, Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said West Branch patrol officers had been responding to a family dispute at the building near 114 Avenue and 132 Street at 12:47 a.m.
Police said that two patrol members entered the building and approached the suite, and were shot by a young male suspect. They were rushed to hospital but were declared dead.
Police added that early indications suggest that the two officers did not have time to discharge their firearms.
The deceased EPS members are West Branch patrol officers Constable Brett Ryan, aged 30, who had served for five and a half years and Constable Travis Jordan, 35, who had been with EPS for eight and a half years.
EPS also said that the male suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, while a female complainant from the suite was taken to hospital with serious injuries but remains in stable condition.
Speaking to the media, EPS Chief Dale McFee said Ryan and Jordan were rushed hospital by EPS officers who "worked valiantly to save their lives en route."
"These people were doing their job. This is unthinkable. It's unimaginable. It's horrific," he said.
McFee added that an investigation into the incident is underway, and more details will be announced as it unfolds.
However, McFee said there is no further risk to the public at this time.
Edmonton Police Service's Employee and Family Assistance Section has been called to assist the families of the deceased officers and members of the police service.