Man convicted in Lethbridge sexual assault released in Edmonton
Edmonton police have warned the public about the release of a convicted violent sexual offender with southern Alberta ties.
On Wednesday the Edmonton Police Service said Denzel Dre Colton Bird, 30, will live in the Edmonton area under supervision. Police said Bird “is assessed as presenting a significant risk of harm to members of the community.”
Bird was sentenced in Lethbridge provincial court on June 15, 2018, after pleading guilty to both aggravated sexual assault and break and enter. Lethbridge Police Service laid the charges.
Court heard Bird struck a 25-year-old woman on the head with a metal pipe as she walked to work in south Lethbridge on Sept. 30, 2016. He dragged her into an alley and sexually assaulted her then left her hanging halfway out of a garbage bin. She spent roughly a month in a medically induced coma and had to relearn how to both walk and talk.
Bird was sentenced to 15 years and was credited with 921 days already served.
Correctional Service of Canada will supervise Bird on statutory release. Under federal law most inmates serving fixed sentences must be released after two thirds of their term, which is why Bird is being released.
Bird’s conditions include a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and a ban on alcohol and non prescription drugs. He must live at an approved facility and report all relationships and friendships with women to his parole supervisor.
Anyone with information about Bird’s behaviour can contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567. EPS said the warning is not meant to encourage vigilante action, but rather to inform members of the community.
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Brook Wagner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News.