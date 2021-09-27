Two Alberta Doctors Are Calling For 'Fire Break' Restrictions Amid Fourth COVID-19 Wave
They're also recommend transferring patients to Ontario.
As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Alberta, two doctors in the province are calling for a "fire break" to deal with the current situation.
In a letter dated September 22 that was released over the weekend, Dr. James Talbot and Dr. Noel Gibney outlined a plan of action addressed to Jason Copping, Alberta's new health minister.
ICUs in Alberta are only "coping" because so many patients are dying. It's time to start transferring ICU patients… https://t.co/59UJEJVJYP— Noel Gibney (@Noel Gibney) 1632602420.0
"We demand that you take steps to urgently implement stronger public health measures to rapidly reduce the rate of transmissions of COVID-19 infections in the province and that you immediately begin to relieve pressure on the system by beginning the safe transport of critically ill patients from Alberta to ICUs in Ontario," reads the letter.
The letter outlines seven steps to deal with the health crisis, including a recommendation to "implement a set of 'Fire Break' closures and restrictions for a minimum of 4 weeks."
This would mean closing nightclubs, casinos, bars, and indoor dining as well as the closure of indoor exercise and indoor sports. It would also limit the capacity for indoor spaces like malls and places of worship while reinforcing the need for social distancing.
As of Friday, the last day data was available, Alberta had 1,061 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 243 in ICUs.