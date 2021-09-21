Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Alberta's Health Minister Has Just Been Replaced In The Midst Of A Public Health Emergency

He is swapping roles with another minister.

Alberta's Health Minister Has Just Been Replaced In The Midst Of A Public Health Emergency
YourAlberta | YouTube

Alberta's cabinet just got shuffled by Premier Jason Kenney, and the province's health minister has been replaced.

On Tuesday, September 21, the premier announced that Tyler Shandro would no longer be the Minister of Health. He will now take over as the Minister of Labour and Immigration, replacing Jason Copping, who will be stepping in as health minister.

www.youtube.com

Just a few hours later during a weekly COVID-19 update, the premier further explained the move.

"I have accepted Minister Shandro's resignation as Minister of Health. It is time for a new start and a new set of eyes on the largest department in the government, especially at a time such as this," Kenny said during the press conference. "Minister Copping has proven himself as a thoughtful and capable leader in government who is ready to take on the daunting task of overcoming this fourth wave and preparing the health care system to deal with whatever the virus throws at us in the future."

Alberta declared a state of public health emergency on September 15 and is currently implementing new health rules, including a form of proof of vaccination.

Earlier this year, Shandro had said that it was "safe to move forward" with a staged reopening of the province.

"We broke the trend, turned it straight down in the middle of winter, no less," he said of COVID-19 cases during a February press conference. "But Albertans have shown that they can do what it takes to bend the curve. And that's why I believe it's safe to move forward with our careful, staged reopening."

Alberta hit a total of 20,614 active COVID-19 cases in Monday's update.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Edmonton's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Alberta's Vaccine Passport System Is Here & You'll Need To Show It In These Places

You'll want to be sure you have it all figured out!

Rafał Gadomski | Dreamstime

As of Monday, September 20, Alberta's new vaccine passport system is officially up and running.

Businesses in the province must now choose whether or not to opt-in to what the government has dubbed as the Restrictions Exemption Program.

Keep Reading Show less

Alberta's Vaccine Passport Is Officially Coming But It Won't Be Used Everywhere

Businesses can decide if they want to implement it or not.

Ronniechua | Dreamstime

With Alberta currently under a state of emergency, the province will be introducing a vaccine passport, but there will be some exemptions.

On Wednesday, September 15, the provincial government announced the implementation of the Restrictions Exemption Program, which is Alberta's form of a vaccine passport.

Keep Reading Show less

Alberta's Vaccine Passports Are Coming This Month For Restaurants, Weddings, Retail & More

Businesses can either require proof of vaccination or face stronger restrictions under the new state of emergency.

YourAlberta | YouTube

It was officially announced on September 15 that Alberta is getting vaccine passports later this month along with stricter public health measures and a province-wide state of emergency.

New temporary health measures will be implemented across the province as of September 16, including restrictions for workplaces, indoor private gatherings, places of worship and schools. Mandatory masking and physical distancing in all indoor public spaces will be required then as well.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada’s Fall Forecast Predicts An Early Freeze & Excessive Rain In Some Western Provinces

It's going to be a messy one!

Jeff Whyte | Dreamstime, Martinmark | Dreamstime

The Western provinces are going to be in for some unsettled weather in the weeks ahead according to Canada's fall forecast.

The Weather Network released their forecast on September 14, and when it comes to the West, everything from "excessive rain" to an "early-season freeze" is up ahead.

Keep Reading Show less