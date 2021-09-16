Trending Tags

Alberta's Public Health Rules Just Had A Huge Update & Here's What We Know So Far

A slew of new health measures start today.

YourAlberta | YouTube, Marysmn | Dreamstime

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Alberta, the provincial government has just dropped a bunch of new public health rules.

According to a September 15 news release from government officials, Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency and plans to implement new health measures to expand capacity, increase vaccination rates and reduce transmission of COVID-19.

Starting Thursday, September 16, physical distancing in all indoor public spaces is mandatory as well as wearing a mask. The government also said that working from home is mandatory unless your employer deems your physical presence necessary.

If you are eligible to be vaccinated but have not received a COVID-19 vaccine, you cannot attend any indoor private social gatherings. If you are fully vaccinated, private indoor events are limited to two households and a maximum of 10 people, with no restrictions on children under the age of 12.

Outdoor private social gatherings can have a maximum of 200 people and physical distancing must be obeyed at all times.

The new rules also have implications for places of worship. These places need to limit attendance to one-third of the fire code capacity. Face masks are mandatory and physical distancing is required.

"We are taking necessary and critical steps to prevent our health system from being overwhelmed and once again slow the spread of COVID-19 in Alberta," said Premier Jason Kenney.

On September 20, more rules will come into place, such as the implementation of a vaccine passport.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

