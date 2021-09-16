Alberta's Vaccine Passport Is Officially Coming But It Won't Be Used Everywhere
Businesses can decide if they want to implement it or not.
With Alberta currently under a state of emergency, the province will be introducing a vaccine passport, but there will be some exemptions.
On Wednesday, September 15, the provincial government announced the implementation of the Restrictions Exemption Program, which is Alberta's form of a vaccine passport.
According to the government, starting on Monday, September 20, businesses can choose whether or not they will implement the program. This means that businesses participating in the program will require people to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test that was privately paid for in order to gain entry.
The businesses that can choose to be a part of the Restrictions Exemption Program include restaurants, weddings and funerals, retail, entertainment, and recreation facilities, among others.
People under the age of 12 will not need to show any kind of vaccination or testing proof and the same will go for those with a documented medical condition. The Restrictions Exemption Program does not include places that need to be accessed for daily living, like grocery stores.
"The new proof of vaccination requirements will make us all safer," said Minister of Health Tyler Shandro in the news release. "This will help increase vaccination rates across the province and protect Albertans in settings that pose a higher risk of transmission. We've seen from other jurisdictions that proof of vaccinations do help encourage people to get vaccinated, and I am calling on every eligible Albertan to get fully immunized as soon as possible."