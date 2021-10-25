Trending Tags

Albertans Now Need To Be Fully Vaxxed To Use The Province's Vaccine Passport

That means both doses, people!👇

Albertans Now Need To Be Fully Vaxxed To Use The Province's Vaccine Passport
@albertahealthservices | Instagram

Heads up Albertans, those who live in the province now need to prove that they have two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to go to places like restaurants and movie theatres.

Starting on Monday, October 25, those living in Alberta need to be fully vaccinated in order to enter businesses and venues that are participating in the province's Restrictions Exemption Program.

"One dose will no longer be considered acceptable proof of vaccination," Premier Jason Kenney said in a tweet.

This means that anyone 12 and up who plans to head out to participating businesses will need to show government-issued proof that they received two doses at least 14 days prior.

Anyone who is not fully vaccinated can still show a privately paid negative COVID-19 test from the previous 72 hours or valid proof of a medical exemption.

"More than 465,000 first and second doses have been administered since we launched this program, and I strongly encourage every eligible Albertan to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible," Minister of Health Jason Copping said in a press release.

Earlier this month, the province also announced that starting November 15, Albertans will need to show their vaccine record in the form of a QR code at businesses participating in the vaccine passport program.

However, government officials said that proof of vaccination from out-of-province, military or First Nations health clinics will still be accepted after November 15.

