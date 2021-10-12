Proof Of Vaccination In Alberta Will Only Be Accepted Using A QR Code Starting Next Month
"It's fast, easy and secure."
An update has just been made to Alberta's version of a vaccine passport, and you'll definitely want to make sure you have the latest info.
The update from the government during a press conference on Tuesday, October 12 means that by mid-November you'll need to have a QR code on you to enter places that require proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
"We're asking everyone to get their new record over the next month, and then, starting Monday, November 15, the new method with the QR code will be the single acceptable proof of vaccination here in Alberta," said Minister of Health Jason Copping during the press conference.
The QR code was launched at the beginning of the month as part of the province's Restrictions Exemption Program, which requires proof of vaccination at participating businesses including restaurants and gyms. Locals can download their QR code online and it only takes a few minutes, according to Copping.
The government noted that "creating or using a false vaccination record is an offence subject to prosecution and/or fines of up to $100,000 for a first-time offence."
Also during Tuesday's press conference, officials announced that businesses can now download the AB Covid Records Verifier, which allows them to scan people's QR codes to confirm or deny their proof of vaccination. The app for businesses is available for Apple and Android devices.
Businesses & organizations can now download the AB Covid Records Verifier app to scan #COVID19AB vaccination record… https://t.co/Ydz7CVWLyk— Alberta Government (@Alberta Government) 1634076010.0
"It's fast, easy and secure," said Copping.
Alberta's top doctor, Deena Hinshaw, said during the press conference that there are 59% more patients in ICU today than at the worst point in the third wave, as the province continues to battle its fourth wave of COVID-19.
In Alberta, proof of vaccination may be required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.