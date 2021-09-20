Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
vaccine passport

Alberta's Vaccine Passport System Is Here & You'll Need To Show It In These Places

You'll want to be sure you have it all figured out!

Alberta's Vaccine Passport System Is Here & You'll Need To Show It In These Places
Rafał Gadomski | Dreamstime

As of Monday, September 20, Alberta's new vaccine passport system is officially up and running.

Businesses in the province must now choose whether or not to opt-in to what the government has dubbed as the Restrictions Exemption Program.

"Starting Sept. 20, businesses and events must either implement the Restriction Exemption Program requiring proof of vaccination or negative test result to continue operating as usual or follow business capacity and operating restrictions," reads the government website.

The businesses that can choose to be a part of the vaccine passport program include restaurants, bars, and indoor organized events, according to the government.

In order to show proof of vaccination, Albertans can use the immunization records they already have from when they received their COVID-19 vaccination, or prove their status on the MyHealth Records app.

From September 20 to October 25 valid proof of a single dose will be accepted, but starting October 26, proof of a second dose will also be needed.

Alberta isn't the only province to adopt some sort of vaccine passport program — from coast to coast, provinces have been making various mandates about what is and isn't necessary to access a variety of discretional activities.

In Alberta, proof of vaccination may be required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Edmonton's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Ontario's Vaccine Certificates Are Coming This Week & Here's Everything You Need To Know

We answered all your Instagram questions!

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, Skrenekd | Dreamstime

As of September 22, Ontario vaccine certificates will officially come into effect across the province. This means that residents will need to show proof of vaccination to get into multiple establishments including restaurants and gyms.

We asked you on Instagram what you wanted to know about the new certificates and have answered all your questions below.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Vaccine Certificates Come Next Week & One Guy Got Really Creative About It (PHOTO)

Wonder if the Ford administration would approve. 🤔

u/howhowardshowered | Reddit, Boumenjapet | Dreamstime

Even though Ontario's vaccine certificates launch as soon as next week, one man from Orangeville just couldn't wait any longer.

In a Reddit post published on r/Ontario on September 15, user howhowardshowered shared a picture of his makeshift (and unofficial) vaccine certificate.

Keep Reading Show less

Vaccine Passports Are Confirmed In 10 Provinces & Territories But Some Are Much More Strict

Fines can run you as high as $6,000 in one province!

Jean-Michel Clermont-Goulet | Narcity, Bobhilscher | Dreamstime

More and more provinces are adopting vaccine passports, whether they're called that explicitly or not.

Ten provinces have confirmed that they will use proof of vaccination systems, but the specifics of each program can differ by quite a bit — in some places, for instance, the systems aren't even mandatory.

Keep Reading Show less

The Details Of Saskatchewan's Vaccine Passport Just Dropped & Here's Where You'll Need It

Be sure you're in the know!

Government of Saskatchewan | Facebook, Scott Prokop | Dreamstime

The details of Saskatchewan's vaccine passport are officially here after being teased just hours earlier by the province's premier.

During a press conference Thursday, September 16, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced that the province's vaccine passport is set to launch on October 1, following a rise in COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations.

Keep Reading Show less