empty nesters

These 'Empty Nesters' Prove They Have So Much Fun Without Kids On TikTok & They're So Viral

"We love you kids, bye!"

Florida Associate Editor
A couple on TikTok with Dunkin Donuts drinks. Right: A couple on TikTok.

emptynester3 | TikTok

A couple in Connecticut is finally "empty nesters" now that their three kids are out of the house and they are living their best life — or so proving to their children that they are on a TikTok account, @emptynester3, they created together.

The mom and dad duo only has four videos posted to a fairly new page and has already received 71.6K followers. It all started on September 3rd from a video that's gained 3.9 million views and plenty of comments finding them hilarious.

Typically, they do a food or drink review and tell people their thoughts, as well as make sure to comically add how much of an exciting time it is to be without kids.

"We're about to do a Dunkin review because that's what you do when you're, you know, swishin' it up," the father said next to his wife as they twirled around their cups. "When we're swishin' it up and having an all-time ball," his wife continued, to which he made sure to end her sentence with, "without kids!"

@emptynester3

Leigh Larson Heffernan on TikTok

Everyone in their comments section writes how obsessed they are with their content, as they respond "instant follow," and "this is my goal in life."

The parents went on to upload a video during a vacation in Cape Cod, MA as they tasted ice cream. With 511.3K views, it's obvious their media is resonating with viewers across the country.

Their followers absolutely adore the loving pair and even let them know on every video posted.

"If this ain’t me and my future husband don’t want it," one person wrote.

Their most recent publication reveals that they have been married for 25 years while they make a gravy sandwich together. Who knew something so simple would grab so much attention?!

Tiktokers were delighted to see the consistency of the couple. One person even published that they are the best duet on Instagram.

"Are u adopting? cause i’m available 🧍🏻♀️," another wrote.

They ended their video with, "we love you kids, bye," and rush to stop the recording. These heartwarming posts make a positive outlet for what could be a generally rough time in a parent's life, and it shows how much it resonates with their instant virality.

