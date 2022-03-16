Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ever forward

Ever Given's 'Sister' Ship The Ever Forward Is Stuck In The US & It's 2021 All Over Again

Ever Forward or Never Forward?

Ever Forward.

Ever Forward.

Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

The Ever Forward has no plans to go forward anytime soon.

The 334-meter-long cargo ship has been stuck in Chesapeake Bay near Maryland for days, in a bizarre screw-up that comes almost precisely one year after its "sister" or "cousin" ship, the Ever Given, blocked Egypt's Suez Canal.

It seems like bad luck just seems to follow these Evergreen Marine Corp. vessels.

The Ever Forward container ship was reportedly travelling from Baltimore to Virginia when it ran aground in Chesapeake Bay on Sunday, triggering a bunch of jokes online.

"If I had a nickel for every time a cargo ship operated by Evergreen ran around and disrupted the worldwide supply chain, I'd have two nickels," wrote one person on Twitter. "Which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice."

The good news is that the ship is not causing a blockade, unlike the notorious Ever Given.

Evergreen announced that along with working with local authorities to get the ship afloat again, they would be sending out divers to inspect the vessel and assess for any damages, reported ABC News.

According to an email sent by the U.S. Coast Guard, It still hasn't been determined what caused the ship to get stuck.

However, people on Twitter are having a field day with the news, especially because of the one-year time gap between the two container ships getting stuck.

A Twitter user posted about the fiasco and said, "more like Never Forward at this point," mocking the ship for its ironic name.

John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at The University of Toronto's Munk School and Citizen Lab, posted a thread on Twitter addressing the situation.

In his thread, he mentions that the ship potentially "deviated" from its route, which could have caused it to get stuck.

Another user joked that "naming a ship Ever Forward is like naming a train Always On The Tracks."

Last year, the Ever Given hampered global trade for months after getting trapped sideways in the Suez Canal on March 23. The blockage caused delays for hundreds of other ships, and it took six days to free the Ever Given and get it on its way.

We'll see if the Ever Forward can beat that time!

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...