Ever Given's 'Sister' Ship The Ever Forward Is Stuck In The US & It's 2021 All Over Again
Ever Forward or Never Forward?
The Ever Forward has no plans to go forward anytime soon.
The 334-meter-long cargo ship has been stuck in Chesapeake Bay near Maryland for days, in a bizarre screw-up that comes almost precisely one year after its "sister" or "cousin" ship, the Ever Given, blocked Egypt's Suez Canal.
It seems like bad luck just seems to follow these Evergreen Marine Corp. vessels.
The Ever Forward container ship was reportedly travelling from Baltimore to Virginia when it ran aground in Chesapeake Bay on Sunday, triggering a bunch of jokes online.
"If I had a nickel for every time a cargo ship operated by Evergreen ran around and disrupted the worldwide supply chain, I'd have two nickels," wrote one person on Twitter. "Which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice."
The good news is that the ship is not causing a blockade, unlike the notorious Ever Given.
Evergreen announced that along with working with local authorities to get the ship afloat again, they would be sending out divers to inspect the vessel and assess for any damages, reported ABC News.
According to an email sent by the U.S. Coast Guard, It still hasn't been determined what caused the ship to get stuck.
However, people on Twitter are having a field day with the news, especially because of the one-year time gap between the two container ships getting stuck.
A Twitter user posted about the fiasco and said, "more like Never Forward at this point," mocking the ship for its ironic name.
The ship stranded at Chesapeake is called Ever Forward. \n\nMore like Never Forward at this point. #Evergreen #EverForward #Stuckpic.twitter.com/TaXrYh0vXx— Guy With The Digger At Suez Canal (@Guy With The Digger At Suez Canal) 1647407174
John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at The University of Toronto's Munk School and Citizen Lab, posted a thread on Twitter addressing the situation.
Massive container ship #EVERFORWARD has run aground in the Chesapeake Bay. \n\nYes, same operator as #EVERGIVEN.\n\nYes, almost exactly a year later. 1/pic.twitter.com/z4rCjGSbzR— John Scott-Railton (@John Scott-Railton) 1647301248
In his thread, he mentions that the ship potentially "deviated" from its route, which could have caused it to get stuck.
Another user joked that "naming a ship Ever Forward is like naming a train Always On The Tracks."
Last year, the Ever Given hampered global trade for months after getting trapped sideways in the Suez Canal on March 23. The blockage caused delays for hundreds of other ships, and it took six days to free the Ever Given and get it on its way.
We'll see if the Ever Forward can beat that time!