Former federal cabinet member Navdeep Bains enters Ontario Liberal leadership race

Ex-MP Bains enters Ontario Liberal leadership race
Ex-MP Bains enters Ontario Liberal leadership race
Liberal MP Navdeep Bains delivers a farewell speech in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Writer

Former federal cabinet member Navdeep Bains has entered the Ontario Liberal leadership race.

Bains worked as a science and industry minister in Justin Trudeau's government before leaving politics in 2021. 

He recently resigned as an executive from Rogers in order to explore a provincial Liberal leadership bid. 

Bains has released a 16-second video on social media that shows him walking into a classroom, sitting down and rolling up his sleeves, with no message other than the words "Let’s Get To Work" appearing on the screen.

Elections Ontario has confirmed he is in the race.

Current provincial caucus member and former hospital president Lee Fairclough has also thrown her hat in the ring for the Liberal leadership, as has strategist and former political staffer Dylan Marando, while caucus member Rob Cerjanec and housing advocate Eric Lombardi are exploring possible bids.

Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith has said a run for leadership is much less likely after losing a nomination race in Scarborough Southwest to Ahsanul Hafiz.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2026.

By Liam Casey | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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