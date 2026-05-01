Owner of Gary, the African serval, says animal will suffer under B.C. exotic cat ban

Exotic cat owner speaks out over B.C. ban
The owner of a serval cat says British Columbia's exotic cat ban, placing new rules on permits and enclosures, could negatively impact his cat's quality of life.
Mike Hopcraft — who did an interview with Gary the serval curled up next to him on the couch — says his cat's life will soon change because new provincial rules require owners of exotic cats to secure a permit and create a suitable enclosure.
The provincial changes starting today also ban breeding and ownership of certain wild cat species, including servals.
Gary has lived his entire life as a free-roaming cat, and Hopcraft says the few weeks the cat spent in a cage resulted in him biting off his own tail.
Hopcraft, who runs an exotic animal rescue, says his operation doesn't have room for a new enclosure, but zoos also don't want to take Gary, leaving the cat's future uncertain.
The B.C. government says the changes strengthen protections for public safety, animal welfare and ecosystems.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2026.
By Marissa Birnie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.