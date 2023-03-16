A 'Family Feud' Contestant Is Accused Of Killing His Wife & He Made A Dark Joke On The Show (VIDEO)
"I'm going to get in trouble for that, aren't I?" he said on TV.
A former contestant on the show Family Feud is facing multiple charges in the death of his wife, in a case that's suddenly cast a new light on a joke he made when he appeared on the game show.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Timothy W. Bliefnick, 39, faces two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion in connection with the death of his estranged wife Rebecca Bliefnick, 41, who was found dead at her home in Quincy, Illinois on February 23.
A family member found her after she failed to pick up their three kids from school, local station WGEM reports.
Authorities spent weeks investigating the case and searched Timothy Bliefnick's home a week later, before ultimately arresting him on Monday.
Fox News first reported that Bliefnick appeared on an episode of Family Feud, and that he joked about his marriage at the time. The episode was shot in 2019 and aired in early 2020, although Rebecca wasn't in it.
"What's your biggest mistake you made at your wedding?" host Steve Harvey asked Tim Bliefnick at the time.
"Honey, I love you but, 'Said I do,'" Bliefnick replied, triggering gasps from the audience. "Not my mistake, not my mistake, I love my wife," he continued before adding: "I'm going to get in trouble for that, aren't I?"
"I do" ended up being an answer on the board.
Segments from Bliefnick's appearance are still available on the Family Feud YouTube page, and a local news outlet posted video showing the family's viewing party back in 2020.
The couple got married in 2009 but were in the middle of divorcing when she was killed, local station KHQA reports, citing court records.
Bliefnick's lawyer denied the allegations against him in a statement to Fox News.
The victim's family has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for the three children she leaves behind.
"Despite the circumstances of her death, she is remembered for the life she cherished — a life of compassion, generosity, faith, and fierce love for her family," they wrote.
Timothy Bliefnick is being held at the Adams County Jail after he was denied bond at a court appearance, KHQA reports.
The charges have not yet been tested in court.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of domestic violence, refer to these resources available across the country. Support is available.