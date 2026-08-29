Family of Canadians missing in Nepal floods on edge as they wait for information

Family of Canadians missing in floods want answers
Family of Canadians missing in floods want answers
A person moves debris amid damage in the aftermath of flash floods in Devighat in the Nuwakot district in Nepal, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
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The brother of a Canadian man among those missing after flash floods swept through an area along the Nepal-Tibet border says their family is on edge as they wait for information.

Dhaval Shah and his wife Megha Shah, from Port Moody, B.C., were on a spiritual journey in Nepal when the floods hit.

Dhaval's brother Kheval Shah, reached at his home in Mumbai, India, says his family is desperate to know if they've been rescued or found.

Authorities report at least 570 people have died as a result of the floods. Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand has said 32 Canadians and permanent residents are missing in the region. 

No Canadians are among the 121 foreign nationals the Nepal Tourism Board said Friday had been rescued. 

Many of the missing were believed to have been on a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in Tibet, a sacred site for Hindus, Buddhists and others. Hundreds of others have been displaced across the Himalayan region.

Shah says the Canadian government should push Nepal for answers and more information about missing Canadians.

He says he last heard from his brother on Monday, and a cousin of theirs heard from the couple on Tuesday. 

Canada has said it will send $5 million in urgent humanitarian aid to support Nepal, with the money earmarked for organizations like the Red Cross to deliver assistance to people on the ground.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2026.

— By Lyndsay Armstrong in Halifax

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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