Federal union adding millions to strike fund ahead of 'challenging' contract talks

Federal union adding millions to strike fund
Federal union adding millions to strike fund
Sean O'Reilly, president of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, participates in a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

A federal union says it will add millions of dollars to its strike fund ahead of what it expects to be "challenging" contract talks this fall. 

The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada is set to negotiate new contracts for close to 50,000 members later this year and says topping up its strike fund sends a message that workers are ready to fight for fair pay, working conditions and public services. 

The union says negotiations will be tense given the ongoing job cuts, the new return-to-office policy, and the government's use of private contractors.

Thousands of federal public servants returned to the office four days a week today, though a lack of office space is delaying the return for some departments.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada is also negotiating new contracts for thousands of its members and has called wage offers presented by the federal government "insulting" and "unacceptable."

Some of that union's bargaining groups are scheduled to work with a third-party mediator this year to try to move discussions forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2026. 

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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