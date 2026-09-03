Global Affairs working to collect DNA from families of missing Canadians in Nepal

Feds work to identify Canadians missing in Nepal
Feds work to identify Canadians missing in Nepal
Residents pull the steel wire of a newly installed zipline to help people commute across the Trishuli river in the aftermath of flash floods at Bidur in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Nepal, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
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The federal government says it is working to collect DNA samples from the families of Canadians still missing in Nepal and China after a flash flood ripped through the border region last week.

Senior government officials say they are starting to collect DNA samples from the families of 29 people still considered missing, with assistance from the RCMP and police forces in Nepal and China.

The flooding on Aug. 26 killed more than 1,100 people and left roughly 4,400 missing after a glacier collapsed in the Himalayan border region between Nepal and China.

In Kathmandu, police have buried dozens of unidentified bodies in trenches because there are too many to keep or identify individually.

One Canadian was found safe, while the remaining 29 are believed to have been in the region where the flash flood occurred.

Federal officials say the situation is changing by the day and they continue to work with local authorities and the families of the missing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2026.

— With files from Ian Bickis in Winnipeg

By The Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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