Ottawa sends officials to Nepal as search for missing Canadians continues: Anand

10 Canadian officials in Nepal after floods: Anand
10 Canadian officials in Nepal after floods: Anand
Nepalese army soldiers recover bodies of flash flood victims from a river in Chitwan, Nepal, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
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The federal government has 10 officials on the ground in Nepal to support Canadians affected by flooding, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says. 

In a statement Monday, Anand said the officials, which include a member of the RCMP, are working to locate missing Canadians and support affected families.

Flash flooding killed some 800 people and left roughly 3,000 missing, after a glacier collapsed in the Himalayan border region between Nepal and China.

Anand said on social media on Saturday that one Canadian who was previously unaccounted for had been found safe. 

She says 30 Canadians and permanent residents remain missing, a number she says may change as the government gets more information. 

The federal government has said it will provide $5 million in urgent humanitarian aid to support Nepal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2026.

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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