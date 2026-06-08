Feds planning evacuation centres in advance of wildfire season

Feds working on wildfire evacuation centres
Feds working on wildfire evacuation centres
Wildfire signage is seen on the road to Bamfield Main due to the Mount Underwood wildfire south of Port Alberni, B.C., on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Writer

The federal government says it's helping to set up evacuation centres across the country for people fleeing wildfires.

At a recent news conference in Ottawa, Emergency Preparedness Minister Eleanor Olszewski said Ottawa would work with the provinces and territories to choose locations for the evacuation centres.

"That’s something that we’re working on in conjunction with a number of provinces, is a plan for where some set evacuation centres could be so that they are ready, that they’re an appropriate size," she said on May 28.

Last year's wildfire season was the second-worst on record, with nearly nine million hectares consumed — larger than the area of New Brunswick and P.E.I. combined and more than double the 10-year average.

Olszewski said having evacuation centres in place would help organizations like the Canadian Red Cross make plans in advance.

Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty said last year was "exceptionally extreme" in terms of evacuations and authorities struggled to find hotel rooms for all evacuees.

"I think that there’s a little bit more work that needs to be done in this space," Gull-Masty said at the same recent press conference.

"I’ve received this year many proposals from First Nations that have interest in working in this space, in creating culturally safe evacuation spaces. And I’ve even seen the example of communities that are creating evacuation centres to receive other First Nations into their territory."

Last year saw the highest-ever number of long-term evacuations of First Nations communities due to wildfires — 21 communities were forced to flee for longer than 60 days.

Olszewski's office said it's up to the provinces and Indigenous communities to decide where the evacuation centres will be set up, and to operate them.

"When requested through a request for federal assistance, the federal government can provide coordination, logistical support, and additional resources to assist affected jurisdictions," said Soraya Lemur, Olszewski's press secretary.

"We will continue working closely with all orders of government to help ensure Canadians impacted by wildfires, and other emergencies, receive the support they need.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2026.

By Nick Murray | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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