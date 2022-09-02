Florida Georgia Line Split & Country Star Brian Kelley Is Going Solo In The Sunshine State
They had their last concert as a duo Wednesday.
The musical duo, Florida Georgia Line, announced their last time playing together Wednesday evening at the Minnesota State Fair. Brian Kelley, the singer from the Sunshine State, is taking a solo leap back home on the Emerald Coast.
The artist posted on his social media that he'll be performing a series of shows on the famous 30A strip in the Northwestern region near Destin.
However, the pair didn't just break things off for their fans without a rockin' show.
"I spent a lot of this afternoon thinking about the last ten years and what this night means to us is the closing of an incredible, incredible chapter for us. It’s very exciting for us to look at what’s ahead and see what’s next and the next chapter is very exciting," Kelley's partner, Tyler Hubbard, said during the concert, as reported by Country Now.
This breakup might have been foreshadowed when the Florida star released a solo album named, SUNSHINE STATE OF MIND, which debuted back on June 25, 2021.
Besides the country duet's title, the musician is all about where he grew up, as he constantly publishes photos on the beaches with captions recognizing where he's at, as well even cheering on the sports teams, like the Tampa Bay Rays.
Now, Kelley is taking time to perform on his own in Grayton Beach, while Hubbard just released a single, "Dancin' In The Country".
The Florida Georgia Line official Instagram account is still supporting both artists' new chapters in their careers as it has each of their accomplishments uploaded to its timeline.