Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

florida georgia line

Florida Georgia Line Split & Country Star Brian Kelley Is Going Solo In The Sunshine State

They had their last concert as a duo Wednesday.

Florida Associate Editor
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard holding up a bottle of Wolf Moon Bourbon. Right: Brian Kelley drinking a margarita.

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard holding up a bottle of Wolf Moon Bourbon. Right: Brian Kelley drinking a margarita.

@floridageorgialine | Instagram, @briankelley | Instagram

The musical duo, Florida Georgia Line, announced their last time playing together Wednesday evening at the Minnesota State Fair. Brian Kelley, the singer from the Sunshine State, is taking a solo leap back home on the Emerald Coast.

The artist posted on his social media that he'll be performing a series of shows on the famous 30A strip in the Northwestern region near Destin.

However, the pair didn't just break things off for their fans without a rockin' show.

"I spent a lot of this afternoon thinking about the last ten years and what this night means to us is the closing of an incredible, incredible chapter for us. It’s very exciting for us to look at what’s ahead and see what’s next and the next chapter is very exciting," Kelley's partner, Tyler Hubbard, said during the concert, as reported by Country Now.

This breakup might have been foreshadowed when the Florida star released a solo album named, SUNSHINE STATE OF MIND, which debuted back on June 25, 2021.

Besides the country duet's title, the musician is all about where he grew up, as he constantly publishes photos on the beaches with captions recognizing where he's at, as well even cheering on the sports teams, like the Tampa Bay Rays.

Now, Kelley is taking time to perform on his own in Grayton Beach, while Hubbard just released a single, "Dancin' In The Country".

The Florida Georgia Line official Instagram account is still supporting both artists' new chapters in their careers as it has each of their accomplishments uploaded to its timeline.

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...