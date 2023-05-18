7 Food Items Are Now Being Recalled In The US & You Should Run To Check Your Groceries ASAP
From baby food to cookies, here's a list of the items you need to be aware of!
Various food items have been recalled in the United States, and the list continues to grow. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted several recalls in the last ten days, so you might want to run to your kitchen, look inside your pantry and fridge, and check your recent groceries.
From baby food to cookies and salads, these food products are listed due to either possible contamination with substances that could cause health problems or due to undeclared ingredients.
Whatever the reason, these public notices urge consumers to stop using the noted products if bought.
With that in mind, here are the seven most-recent food recalls posted by the FDA that you should be aware of:
Simply To Go Yogurt Parfaits
Simply To Go recalled yogurt parfaits.
Recalled products:
- Simply To Go Strawberry Yogurt Parfaits | 8.53oz | UPC 477088125794
- Simply To Go Blueberry Yogurt Parfaits | 9.24oz | UPC 477088156552 and 477088150550
Recall reason: These products may contain undeclared soy. People with allergies or sensitivity to this ingredient run the risk of developing an allergic reaction if they consume the products.
Sold at: Sodexo Food Service locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.
Nature's Wonder & Chang Farm Bean Sprouts
Nature's Wonder recalled Premium Soybean Sprouts.
Recalled products:
- Beans Sprouts | 10lb | bag and bag in box
- Nature’s Wonder Premium Beans Sprouts | 12oz | UPC 815098001330
- Nature’s Wonder Premium Soybean Sprouts | 12oz | UPC 815098001347
Recall reason: These products could be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, which is an organism that can cause severe infections in children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
Sold at: Retail stores and wholesalers throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.
Ah Black Fungus
Ah recalled Black Fungus.
Recalled products: Golden Koi’s Black Fungus (Nam Meo) | 2.5oz | TW 4115 | Best Buy 09-2024
Recall reason: This item could be contaminated with salmonella, which can cause health problems with symptoms like diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Severe salmonella cases can lead to dehydration and hospitalization.
Sold at: Small grocery stores in California, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Georgia, Washington, Arizona, Louisiana, Wisconsin, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania.
Safeway Cookies
Safeway recalled cookies price sticker.
Recalled products: Safeway Oatmeal Cookies | 18-count
Recall reason: Between April 5-17, 2023, packages of these cookies were labeled as Oatmeal Raisin but may have contained Peanut Butter Cookies, making peanut and soy undeclared ingredients on the packaging. People with allergies or sensitivity to peanuts and/or soy run the risk of an allergic reaction if they consume the product.
Sold at: Safeway grocery store at 14020 Main Street in Duvall, Washington.
Robinson Fresh, Lancaster & Giant Green Products
Lancaster recalled Spinach.
Recalled products:
- Robinson Fresh Kale Greens | 8/16oz | UPC 0-95829-60015-9 | Best If Used By 05-01-23 | 00682
- Robinson Fresh Kale Greens | 6/32oz | UPC 0-95829-60016-6 | Best If Used By 05-01-23 | 00619
- Lancaster Chopped Kale | 20/4oz | Best If Used By 05-01-23 | 55423
- Giant Curly Leaf Spinach | 12/8oz | UPC 6-88267-09813-0 | 04-29-23 | 78983
- Robinson Fresh Collard Greens | 8/16oz | UPC 0-95829-60006-7 | 05-01-23 | 00684
- Giant Collard Greens | 8/16oz | UPC 6-88267-05311-5 | 05-01-23 | 01907
- Lancaster Spinach | 12/10oz | UPC 8-13055-01145-3 | 04-29-23 | 41714
Recall reason: These products have the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, which is an organism that can cause serious infections in kids, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
Sold at: Retailers and distributors in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.
Gerber Good Start Infant Formula
Gerber Good Start recalled Infant Formula.
Recalled products:
- Gerber Good Start SootheProTM | 12.4oz | 300357651Z | Use By 07-04-24
- Gerber Good Start SootheProTM | 12.4oz | 300457651Z | Use By 07-05-24
- Gerber Good Start SootheProTM | 12.4oz | 300557651Z | Use By 07-06-24
- Gerber Good Start SootheProTM | 12.4oz | 300557652Z | Use By 07-06-24
- Gerber Good Start SootheProTM | 12.4oz | 300757651Z | Use By 07-08-24
- Gerber Good Start SootheProTM | 12.4oz | 300857651Z | Use By 07-09-24
- Gerber Good Start SootheProTM | 12.4oz | 301057651Z | Use By 07-11-24
- Gerber Good Start SootheProTM | 12.4oz | 301057652Z | Use By 07-11-24
- Gerber Good Start SootheProTM | 12.4oz | 301157651Z | Use By 07-12-24
Recall reason: This product have the potential to be contaminated with cronobacter sakazakii, which is a bacteria that can cause symptoms like fever, poor feeding, excessive crying, or low energy, particularly in premature infants, infants under two months, or infants with weakened immune systems.
Sold at: Independent retailers in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.
Wegman's Italian Classics Diavolo Sauce
Wegman's recalled Italian Classics Diavolo Sauce.
Recalled products: Wegman’s Italian Classics Diavolo Sauce | 24oz | UPC 077890222409 | Best By 03-31-25 | F0589
Recall reason: This product may contain undeclared fish, specifically anchovy. People with allergies or sensitivity to anchovy run the risk of an allergic reaction if they consume the product.
Sold at: Wegman’s grocery stores in Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
