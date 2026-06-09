Former government net-zero adviser 'disappointed' by Carney's commitment to climate
The co-founder of Ottawa's independent net-zero advisory body says she has been "disappointed" by Prime Minister Mark Carney's commitment to climate action to date.
Catherine Abreu is speaking today along with fellow co-founder Simon Donner before a parliamentary committee on the environment.
They both resigned from the federal government's net-zero advisory body in December after accusing the Carney government of not seeking the group’s advice on key policy decisions.
Abreau says many in the climate field had "much higher expectations" for Carney and saw him as the right person to leverage Canada's clean growth opportunities.
Carney has for months been accused of backsliding on Canada’s climate initiatives after repealing the consumer carbon price, making the industrial carbon price more lenient and expanding fossil fuel subsidies.
Abreau says Canada is not taking advantage of opportunities to develop clean energy and is falling behind a world that is moving on from fossil fuels.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2026.
By Nick Murray | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.