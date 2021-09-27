Sujets populaires

Netflix dévoile exactement quand Emily in Paris 2 sortira avec une nouvelle bande-annonce

Marque ça à ton calendrier!

Netflix dévoile exactement quand Emily in Paris 2 sortira avec une nouvelle bande-annonce
Netflix | Gracieuseté , Netflix | Gracieuseté

Moins d'une semaine après avoir partagé les premières images de la deuxième saison tant attendue d'Emily in Paris, Netflix dévoile enfin la date sortie avec une nouvelle bande-annonce.

La venue d'une seconde partie pour cette comédie romantique avait été annoncée en novembre 2020, alors que la première saison est débarquée le 2 octobre, soit environ un mois plus tôt.

Emily in Paris Season 2 | Date Announcement Teaser | Netflix www.youtube.com

C'est le samedi 25 septembre que le géant de streaming a partagé la vidéo sur YouTube, après avoir annoncé plus tôt que la suite sortirait avant la fin de 2021.

Les dix prochains épisodes d'environ une demi-heure s'annoncent mouvementés, considérant le fait que la fin du dernier épisode laissait les fans avec plusieurs interrogations. Nous y apprendrons finalement ce qui attend le triangle amoureux composé d'Emily, Camille et du fameux Gabriel.

Dans la bande-annonce, on peut voir que la protagoniste, qui est en vacances, partage tout de ses aventures à l'aide de son cellulaire, quand elle est finalement rejointe par ses deux copines, Camille et Mindy. A-t-elle fui Gabriel pour éviter un conflit? Ce sera à voir!

La suite d'Emily in Paris est attendue pour le 22 décembre sur Netflix, tel un cadeau de Noël quelques jours d'avance. Il ne manquera plus qu'une couverture, un bon chocolat chaud et quelques snacks pour ta séance de binge watching.

À noter que l'écriture inclusive est utilisée pour la rédaction de nos articles. Pour en apprendre plus sur le sujet, tu peux consulter la page de l'OQLF.

