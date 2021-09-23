Sujets populaires

FR - Divertissement
netflix fr

Netflix dévoile les premières images d'Emily in Paris saison 2 et ça sort très bientôt

L'attente est bientôt finie!

Netflix dévoile les premières images d'Emily in Paris saison 2 et ça sort très bientôt
Netflix | Gracieuseté , Netflix | Gracieuseté

Après une fin qui a laissé les fans dans l'attente d'une suite, Netflix a partagé les premières images de la saison 2 d'Emily in Paris le 23 septembre sur les réseaux sociaux et la sortie est prévue pour bientôt.

Les dix premiers épisodes d'une trentaine de minutes sont disponibles sur la plateforme de streaming depuis le 2 octobre 2020 et c'est environ un an plus tard qu'une seconde séquence de dix épisodes du même format est près d'arriver sur nos écrans.

En novembre dernier, Netflix avait d'ailleurs annoncé la venue d'une deuxième partie pour cette comédie romantique se déroulant dans la Ville Lumière et mettant en vedette Lily Collins, qui joue Emily, ainsi que Lucas Bravo dans le rôle de sa flamme Gabriel.

La première saison s'est terminée alors qu'Emily devait choisir entre l'amour de Gabriel et l'amitié de Camille. On connaîtra finalement son choix et les nouvelles péripéties qui en découleront.

La date officielle de sortie n'a pas encore été dévoilée, mais l'attente ne sera pas trop longue puisqu'il sera possible de visionner la suite des aventures d'Emily in Paris d'ici la fin de l'année 2021. Une petite série quétaine à écouter cet automne avec un bon pumpkin spice latte? Oui s.v.p!

À noter que l'écriture inclusive est utilisée pour la rédaction de nos articles. Pour en apprendre plus sur le sujet, tu peux consulter la page de l'OQLF.

Netflix sort un documentaire sur Britney Spears et ça s’annonce intense

Fini les secrets?

@britneyspears | Instagram , Netflix | YouTube

Le 22 septembre, Netflix a partagé la bande-annonce d'un nouveau documentaire sur Britney Spears et de nombreux secrets sur les problèmes juridiques de la chanteuse internationale seront dévoilés.

Un premier film intitulé Framing Britney Spears est sorti plus tôt en 2021 sur la plateforme Crave concernant la tutelle de la vedette auprès de son père, Jamie Spears, et son parcours pour retrouver l'autonomie.

147 nouveaux films et séries débarquent sur Netflix en octobre 2021 et voici les dates

YOU 3, Locke & Key, Love is Blind... Prépare-toi à « binge watch »

@younetflix | Instagram, @lockeandkeynetflix | Instagram
OctobreNetflix

Le sweater weather est de retour au Québec et c'est le meilleur moment pour s'enrouler dans une couverture devant la télévision avec un bon latte aux épices à la citrouille. Histoire de savoir quoi visionner, voici tous les films et toutes les séries qui débarquent sur Netflix en octobre 2021.

Entre les films d'horreur, les histoires d'amour et la suite de tes émissions préférées, comme YOU saison 3, Locke and Key saison 2 et plusieurs autres, il ne te reste plus qu'à faire ta bucket list pour l'automne.

Netflix dévoile la bande-annonce officielle de « You » 3 et ça donne la chair de poule

La saison 3 s'annonce aussi « creepy » que les autres!

@YouNetflix | Twitter

Un peu avant l'Halloween, il sera enfin possible de suivre les péripéties meurtrières de Joe, l'antihéros de l'heure, dans la série You et c'est le 17 septembre que la bande-annonce officielle de la troisième saison a été dévoilée par Netflix.

Alors que les fans attendent cette suite depuis plus d'un an et demi, c'est à la fin août qu'ils et elles ont enfin appris quand la troisième partie allait sortir, c'est à dire, en octobre 2021.

La date de sortie de « Love Is Blind » saison 2 est enfin dévoilée par Netflix

Il y a même une surprise en attendant!

@loveisblindnetflix | Instagram, @netflix | Instagram

Suite à la réunion des membres de la première saison de l'émission Love Is Blind à l'été 2021, c'est le 14 septembre sur leurs réseaux sociaux que Netflix a enfin dévoilé la date de la seconde saison.

L'émission de téléréalité américaine avait beaucoup fait jaser, entre autres, à cause de cette expérience sociale hors de l'ordinaire et des personnalités colorées qu'on y retrouvait. Cela dit, avant de suivre la deuxième cohorte afin de voir si ce sera tout aussi épique, une émission spéciale est maintenant disponible.

