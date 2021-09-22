Sujets populaires

147 nouveaux films et séries débarquent sur Netflix en octobre 2021 et voici les dates

YOU 3, Locke & Key, Love is Blind... Prépare-toi à « binge watch »

Les 147 nouveaux films et séries qui arrivent sur Netflix en octobre 2021
younetflix | Instagram, @lockeandkeynetflix | Instagram

Le sweater weather est de retour au Québec et c'est le meilleur moment pour s'enrouler dans une couverture devant la télévision avec un bon latte aux épices à la citrouille. Histoire de savoir quoi visionner, voici tous les films et toutes les séries qui débarquent sur Netflix en octobre 2021.

Entre les films d'horreur, les histoires d'amour et la suite de tes émissions préférées, comme YOU saison 3, Locke and Key saison 2 et plusieurs autres, il ne te reste plus qu'à faire ta bucket list pour l'automne.

1er octobre

Forever Rich | Official trailer | Netflix www.youtube.com

A Sinister Sect : Colonia Dignidad

Diana : The Musical

Forever Rich

The Guilty

MAID

Paik's Spirit

Scaredy Cats

The Seven Deadly Sins : Cursed by Light

Swallow

30 Days of Night

A Dog's Journey

Abominable

Addams Family Values

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Anatomy

Anchorman 2 : The Legend Continues

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Blades of Glory

Bruce Almighty

The Cabin in the Woods

Catch Me If You Can

Charlotte's Web

Corpse Bride

Dark Shadows

The Devil's Rejects

Escape Plan

Failure to Launch

Flight

Freedom Writers

Good Boys

HeatJackass : The Movie

Knock Knock

Mamma Mia!

Men in Black 3

The Missing

The People vs. Larry Flynt

Prodigal Son : Saisons 1-2

Ride Along 2

The Ring

Safe House

Saving Private Ryan

Seinfeld : Saisons 1-9

Talladega Nights : The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Wyatt Earp

3 octobre

Scissor Seven Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix Anime www.youtube.com

After

Scissor Seven : Saison 3

Upcoming Summer

4 octobre

On My Block Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix www.youtube.com

Blue's Clues & You! : Saison 1

On My Block : Saison 4

5 octobre

Escape The Undertaker | Official Trailer | Netflix www.youtube.com

Escape The Undertaker

The Great Canadian Baking Show : Saison 4

6 octobre

There's Someone Inside Your House | Official Trailer | Netflix www.youtube.com

Bad Sport

Baking Impossible

The Five Juanas

Love Is Blind : Brazil (Nouvel épisode)

There's Someone Inside Your House

A Million Ways to Die in the West

About a Boy

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Drag Me to Hell

Dragonheart

Fear

Land of the Lost

Minions

The Thing

Werewolves Within

7 octobre

THE BILLION DOLLAR CODE (Trailer) www.youtube.com

The Billion Dollar Code

Knocked Up

Sexy Beasts : Saison 2

The Way of the Househusband : Saison 1 Partie 2

8 octobre

Grudge | Official Trailer | Netflix www.youtube.com

A Tale Dark & Grimm

Family Business : Saison 3

Grudge / Kin

Honey Boy

House of Secrets : The Burari Deaths

LOL Surprise : The Movie

My Brother, My Sister

Pokémon the Movie : Secrets of the Jungle

Pretty Smart

9 octobre

Blue Period - Official Trailer www.youtube.com

Blue Period

11 octobre

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix Futures www.youtube.com

The Baby-Sitters Club : Saison 2

The King's Affection

12 octobre

Netflix | Gracieuseté

Bright : Samurai Soul

Convergence : Courage in a Crisis

Making Malinche : A Documentary by Nacho Cano

Mighty Express : Saison 5

The Movies That Made Us : Saison 3

13 octobre

Fever Dream | Official Trailer | Netflix www.youtube.com

The Blacklist : Saison 8

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate

Hiacynt

Love Is Blind : Brazil (Nouvel épisode)

Reflection of You

Violet Evergarden the Movie

14 octobre

Another Life Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix www.youtube.com

Another Life : Saison 2

Kim's Convenience : Saison 5

One Night in Paris

15 octobre

You Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix www.youtube.com

CoComelon : Saison 4

Deep Impact

The Forgotten Battle

The Four of Us

Karma's World

Little Things : Saison 4

Michael Jackson's This Is It

My Best Friend's Wedding

My Name

PAW Patrol : Saison 8

Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween

The Trip

You : Saison 3

16 octobre

Misfit: The series | Official Trailer | Netflix youtu.be

Misfit: The Series

Super 8

17 octobre

Hellboy

19 octobre

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo

20 octobre

Stuck Together | Official Trailer | Netflix youtu.be

Found

Gabby's Dollhouse : Saison 3

Love Is Blind : Brazil (Nouvel épisode)

Night Teeth

Sinister

Stuck Together

21 octobre

Komi Can't Communicate | Main Trailer | Netflix Anime youtu.be

Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary

Go! Go! Cory Carson : Saison 6

Insiders

Komi Can't Communicate

Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam

Sex, Love & goop

22 octobre

Locke & Key Season 2 | Teaser Trailer | Netflix youtu.be

Adventure Beast

Dynasty : Saison 4

Inside Job

Little Big Mouth

Locke & Key : Saison 2

Maya and the Three

More than Blue : The Series

Roaring Twenties

26 octobre

Sex : Unzipped

27 octobre

This Is Us Season 5 Trailer (HD) youtu.be

Hypnotic

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Partie 2

Sintonia : Saison 2

This Is Us : Saison 5

28 octobre

Luis Miguel - The Series : Saison 3

The Motive

29 octobre

Army of Thieves | Official Teaser | Netflix youtu.be

Army of Thieves

Colin in Black & White

Dear Mother

Mythomaniac : Saison 2

Roaring Twenties

The Time It Takes

À noter que l'écriture inclusive est utilisée pour la rédaction de nos articles. Pour en apprendre plus sur le sujet, tu peux consulter la page de l'OQLF.

