147 nouveaux films et séries débarquent sur Netflix en octobre 2021 et voici les dates
YOU 3, Locke & Key, Love is Blind... Prépare-toi à « binge watch »
Le sweater weather est de retour au Québec et c'est le meilleur moment pour s'enrouler dans une couverture devant la télévision avec un bon latte aux épices à la citrouille. Histoire de savoir quoi visionner, voici tous les films et toutes les séries qui débarquent sur Netflix en octobre 2021.
Entre les films d'horreur, les histoires d'amour et la suite de tes émissions préférées, comme YOU saison 3, Locke and Key saison 2 et plusieurs autres, il ne te reste plus qu'à faire ta bucket list pour l'automne.
1er octobre
Forever Rich | Official trailer | Netflix www.youtube.com
A Sinister Sect : Colonia Dignidad
Diana : The Musical
Forever Rich
The Guilty
MAID
Paik's Spirit
Scaredy Cats
The Seven Deadly Sins : Cursed by Light
Swallow
30 Days of Night
A Dog's Journey
Abominable
Addams Family Values
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Anatomy
Anchorman 2 : The Legend Continues
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Blades of Glory
Bruce Almighty
The Cabin in the Woods
Catch Me If You Can
Charlotte's Web
Corpse Bride
Dark Shadows
The Devil's Rejects
Escape Plan
Failure to Launch
Flight
Freedom Writers
Good Boys
HeatJackass : The Movie
Knock Knock
Mamma Mia!
Men in Black 3
The Missing
The People vs. Larry Flynt
Prodigal Son : Saisons 1-2
Ride Along 2
The Ring
Safe House
Saving Private Ryan
Seinfeld : Saisons 1-9
Talladega Nights : The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Wyatt Earp
3 octobre
Scissor Seven Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix Anime www.youtube.com
After
Scissor Seven : Saison 3
Upcoming Summer
4 octobre
On My Block Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix www.youtube.com
Blue's Clues & You! : Saison 1
On My Block : Saison 4
5 octobre
Escape The Undertaker | Official Trailer | Netflix www.youtube.com
Escape The Undertaker
The Great Canadian Baking Show : Saison 4
6 octobre
There's Someone Inside Your House | Official Trailer | Netflix www.youtube.com
Bad Sport
Baking Impossible
The Five Juanas
Love Is Blind : Brazil (Nouvel épisode)
There's Someone Inside Your House
A Million Ways to Die in the West
About a Boy
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Drag Me to Hell
Dragonheart
Fear
Land of the Lost
Minions
The Thing
Werewolves Within
7 octobre
THE BILLION DOLLAR CODE (Trailer) www.youtube.com
The Billion Dollar Code
Knocked Up
Sexy Beasts : Saison 2
The Way of the Househusband : Saison 1 Partie 2
8 octobre
Grudge | Official Trailer | Netflix www.youtube.com
A Tale Dark & Grimm
Family Business : Saison 3
Grudge / Kin
Honey Boy
House of Secrets : The Burari Deaths
LOL Surprise : The Movie
My Brother, My Sister
Pokémon the Movie : Secrets of the Jungle
Pretty Smart
9 octobre
Blue Period - Official Trailer www.youtube.com
Blue Period
11 octobre
The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix Futures www.youtube.com
The Baby-Sitters Club : Saison 2
The King's Affection
12 octobre
Bright : Samurai Soul
Convergence : Courage in a Crisis
Making Malinche : A Documentary by Nacho Cano
Mighty Express : Saison 5
The Movies That Made Us : Saison 3
13 octobre
Fever Dream | Official Trailer | Netflix www.youtube.com
The Blacklist : Saison 8
Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate
Hiacynt
Love Is Blind : Brazil (Nouvel épisode)
Reflection of You
Violet Evergarden the Movie
14 octobre
Another Life Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix www.youtube.com
Another Life : Saison 2
Kim's Convenience : Saison 5
One Night in Paris
15 octobre
You Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix www.youtube.com
CoComelon : Saison 4
Deep Impact
The Forgotten Battle
The Four of Us
Karma's World
Little Things : Saison 4
Michael Jackson's This Is It
My Best Friend's Wedding
My Name
PAW Patrol : Saison 8
Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween
The Trip
You : Saison 3
16 octobre
Misfit: The series | Official Trailer | Netflix youtu.be
Misfit: The Series
Super 8
17 octobre
Hellboy
19 octobre
In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo
20 octobre
Stuck Together | Official Trailer | Netflix youtu.be
Found
Gabby's Dollhouse : Saison 3
Love Is Blind : Brazil (Nouvel épisode)
Night Teeth
Sinister
Stuck Together
21 octobre
Komi Can't Communicate | Main Trailer | Netflix Anime youtu.be
Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary
Go! Go! Cory Carson : Saison 6
Insiders
Komi Can't Communicate
Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam
Sex, Love & goop
22 octobre
Locke & Key Season 2 | Teaser Trailer | Netflix youtu.be
Adventure Beast
Dynasty : Saison 4
Inside Job
Little Big Mouth
Locke & Key : Saison 2
Maya and the Three
More than Blue : The Series
Roaring Twenties
26 octobre
Sex : Unzipped
27 octobre
This Is Us Season 5 Trailer (HD) youtu.be
Hypnotic
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Partie 2
Sintonia : Saison 2
This Is Us : Saison 5
28 octobre
Luis Miguel - The Series : Saison 3
The Motive
29 octobre
Army of Thieves | Official Teaser | Netflix youtu.be
Army of Thieves
Colin in Black & White
Dear Mother
Mythomaniac : Saison 2
Roaring Twenties
The Time It Takes
