FR - Divertissement
netflix fr

Netflix sort un documentaire sur Britney Spears et ça s’annonce intense

Fini les secrets?

Netflix sort un documentaire sur Britney Spears et ça s’annonce intense
@britneyspears | Instagram , Netflix | YouTube

Le 22 septembre, Netflix a partagé la bande-annonce d'un nouveau documentaire sur Britney Spears et de nombreux secrets sur les problèmes juridiques de la chanteuse internationale seront dévoilés.

Un premier film intitulé Framing Britney Spears est sorti plus tôt en 2021 sur la plateforme Crave concernant la tutelle de la vedette auprès de son père, Jamie Spears, et son parcours pour retrouver l'autonomie.

Britney vs Spears | Official Trailer | Netflix www.youtube.com

Quelques mois plus tard, c'est le documentaire Britney vs Spears de Netflix qui verra le jour portant sur une enquête en profondeur entourant la fameuse tutelle, la famille de la célébrité et sa quête vers la liberté.

Le film montrera de nouvelles entrevues, des messages texte et des messages vocaux de personnes clés qui affirmeront que « Toute l'histoire n'a pas encore été racontée », selon ce qu'explique le communiqué de la plateforme de streaming.

Le tout sera diffusé à compter du 28 septembre sur Netflix et, comme le souligne la bande-annonce, il y aura beaucoup moins de secrets concernant cette histoire sans fin sur la tutelle de la pop-star Britney Spears.

À noter que l'écriture inclusive est utilisée pour la rédaction de nos articles. Pour en apprendre plus sur le sujet, tu peux consulter la page de l'OQLF.

147 nouveaux films et séries débarquent sur Netflix en octobre 2021 et voici les dates

YOU 3, Locke & Key, Love is Blind... Prépare-toi à « binge watch »

@younetflix | Instagram, @lockeandkeynetflix | Instagram
OctobreNetflix

Le sweater weather est de retour au Québec et c'est le meilleur moment pour s'enrouler dans une couverture devant la télévision avec un bon latte aux épices à la citrouille. Histoire de savoir quoi visionner, voici tous les films et toutes les séries qui débarquent sur Netflix en octobre 2021.

Entre les films d'horreur, les histoires d'amour et la suite de tes émissions préférées, comme YOU saison 3, Locke and Key saison 2 et plusieurs autres, il ne te reste plus qu'à faire ta bucket list pour l'automne.

Continuer à lire Show less

Netflix dévoile la bande-annonce officielle de « You » 3 et ça donne la chair de poule

La saison 3 s'annonce aussi « creepy » que les autres!

@YouNetflix | Twitter

Un peu avant l'Halloween, il sera enfin possible de suivre les péripéties meurtrières de Joe, l'antihéros de l'heure, dans la série You et c'est le 17 septembre que la bande-annonce officielle de la troisième saison a été dévoilée par Netflix.

Alors que les fans attendent cette suite depuis plus d'un an et demi, c'est à la fin août qu'ils et elles ont enfin appris quand la troisième partie allait sortir, c'est à dire, en octobre 2021.

Continuer à lire Show less

La date de sortie de « Love Is Blind » saison 2 est enfin dévoilée par Netflix

Il y a même une surprise en attendant!

@loveisblindnetflix | Instagram, @netflix | Instagram

Suite à la réunion des membres de la première saison de l'émission Love Is Blind à l'été 2021, c'est le 14 septembre sur leurs réseaux sociaux que Netflix a enfin dévoilé la date de la seconde saison.

L'émission de téléréalité américaine avait beaucoup fait jaser, entre autres, à cause de cette expérience sociale hors de l'ordinaire et des personnalités colorées qu'on y retrouvait. Cela dit, avant de suivre la deuxième cohorte afin de voir si ce sera tout aussi épique, une émission spéciale est maintenant disponible.

Continuer à lire Show less

Netflix annonce l'arrivée de Locke & Key saison 2 avec une bande-annonce épique

C'est pour TRÈS bientôt.

Locke & Key | IMDb, Netflix | YouTube

Histoire de connaître la suite des aventures de Tyler, Kinsey et Bode Locke avec les clés magiques léguées par leur père, Netflix annonce finalement l'arrivée d'une saison 2 pour la série Locke and Key et ça risque d'être épique.

Après avoir conclu la première partie dans le suspens total alors que Dodge est toujours dans les parages, ce seront dix nouveaux épisodes d'une heure qui débarqueront sur la plateforme de streaming.

Continuer à lire Show less
