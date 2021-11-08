Free Period Products Are Coming To All First Nations-Operated Schools Across Canada 'Very Soon'
It's about time! 🙌
Period poverty in Canada is a real thing, and federal officials are addressing the situation for First Nations-operated schools.
On November 5, Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu issued a statement and a tweet saying that menstrual products will be free in all on-reserve schools in Canada "very soon."
Period poverty should never be a barrier to going to school. End of story. Menstrual products are a basic need, and very soon they will be freely available in all on-reserve schools.— Patty Hajdu (@Patty Hajdu) 1636131568
"Not having the ability to access menstrual products makes it hard to fully participate in school," Hajdu said in the statement. "I want to make sure that Indigenous girls have every opportunity to thrive in school and are not limited by factors they can't control."
She said that the products are a "basic need" and are necessary to ensure that everyone can engage in school as well as in workplaces and society.
She also addressed the fact that a lot of things in Northern Canada are much more costly in another tweet.
"Life for students in the North means many things are more expensive - including menstrual products," she said. "We will work with partners across the territories to ensure access."
In October, the province of Ontario announced that it would be taking a similar "very positive step forward" by offering free period products in school washrooms.
