NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
city of mississauga

A City Near Toronto Will Have Free Period Products At Public Spots & Here's Where

Say goodbye to those tampon expenses.

Woman reaching for mental products on a shelf. Right: Condos in Mississauga.

Woman reaching for mental products on a shelf. Right: Condos in Mississauga.

Murdock2013 | Dreamstime, Harold Stiver | Dreamstime

You may not need to buy as many tampons as usual at your drugstore in Mississauga, as the City just announced that they'll be giving out period products for free in a bunch of public spaces.

In a press release on April 20, the City's council announced the approval of a motion to give out free menstrual products in areas operated by the city.

So, where can you find them?

According to a corporate report from the Commissioner of Community Services, Jodi Robillos, here are all of the City-run places you could access these free period products in at least one of its washrooms:

  • Paramount Fine Foods Centre
  • The Courthouse at 950 Burnhamthorpe Road West
  • MiWay Transit Terminals locations as directed by MiWay staff
  • All standalone libraries and recreational facilities like arenas, golf courses, and community centres
  • Washrooms in parks that operate year-round as noted by parks operation workers
  • Various cultural facilities, which include the Benares Historic House, Small Arms Inspection Building, Meadowvale Theatre, and Bradley Museum
  • Civic precinct facilities, which include the Living Arts Centre, the Mississauga Celebration Square, the Civic Centre, Central Library

"Nobody should experience period poverty. And as a City, we feel it’s important to ensure that community members have equal access to the services and basic essentials they need when visiting our facilities," Mississauga Mayor, Bonnie Crombie, said in a statement.

"We’ve researched this, and according to studies, approximately one-third of Canadian women under the age of 25 struggle to afford menstrual products. In Mississauga and Peel Region, there is a noticeable gap to accessing these supplies and we are committed to changing this."

According to the report, the city plans to have free period products at about 100 spots by this coming fall. The initiative will cost the city around $165,000 to implement for the rest of the year, and $100,000 to operate annually after that.

Among those who also get free period products are students in Ontario after the province had announced a partnership with Shoppers Drug Mart in October of 2021 to make that happen.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...