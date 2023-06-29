6 Genius Ways To Save Money When Travelling If You're Prepared To Take A Few Risks
If you're getting ready to head off on a summer vacation, chances are you'll travelling by plane to somewhere hot and sunny.
Canadians hop on planes all summer long to head overseas and enjoy a European summer, but flying there is a very pricey option, with airlines charging you for not only seats but extra luggage, food, drinks and more.
However, there are a ton of people out there on TikTok who have developed some genius hacks that you could use next time you're flying to save some serious cash. They all can be a little bit risky in one way or another, so approach with caution and be prepared for the consequences.
Use a pillow case for extra storage
With flights getting more pricey, more and more people are looking for inventive ways to save cash on their travels, especially when it comes to extra luggage.
If you're trying not to check any luggage and travelling carry-on only, some people are using a pretty sneaky method to bring more clothes, and all you need is a pillowcase.
Flight attendants won't usually count a pillow as a personal item, so one thing you can do is stuff an empty pillowcase with additional clothes that won't fit in your bag. The best bit is you can still use it as a pillow to get some shut-eye, but make sure you fill it with T-shirts and other soft items.
A big sweatshirt is your best friend
While most airlines will let you take at least one personal item that fits below the seat in front without paying any extra fees, it still doesn't give you a whole lot of space to work with if you're trying to avoid paying for a carry-on bag.
One creative way people are giving themselves some extra space is by concealing a smaller bag under a baggy sweatshirt when boarding.
If you have a smaller but roomy bag, you can load it up with extra stuff before wearing your biggest sweatshirt over the top to hide it. Make sure to test this theory at home before you leave for the airport to avoid any awkward interactions.
You'll want to keep it on until at least after take off but it's a pretty fool-proof way of getting a little bit of wiggle room when packing.
For a similar effect, some people have even started travelling with fishing vests and making the most of all those pockets.
Hidden city fares could save you a ton of money
One technique travellers are employing to get themselves a cheaper flight is a method called "skiplagging," or "hidden city fares." To put it simply, you would book a cheap flight from one destination to another with a layover in your intended destination, but you wouldn't board the second flight.
Using skiplagging can sometimes save hundreds of dollars on the flight, however, it's very risky. You can't book a round-trip ticket using the method as airlines will cancel the remainder of the journey if you fail to board the second flight. You're also not able to check any luggage, as it will be directed to the final destination.
While it's not technically illegal, using skiplagging could land you in hot water with the airline, who could ask you for additional money for the flight, terminate your frequent flyer account or even ban you from flying on their planes.
Gifts for flight attendants
If you've ever wondered how to snag a free upgrade or as many snacks and drinks as you'd like on a flight, a lot of TikTokers are recommending gifting flight attendants anything from chocolates to Starbucks gift cards in the hopes of getting better service.
This isn't guaranteed to work because it depends on how full a flight is and if the flight attendant is susceptible to your charm, but some TikTokers swear by this pretty inexpensive idea to get special treatment.
Whether it pans out or not, it's nice to gift your flight attendant something small to show your appreciation, even if you don't get anything out of it.
Save space with vacuum bags
If you're a chronic over-packer, you'll know the pain of desperately trying to shove as many clothes and shoes into an impossibly small space to avoid checking any luggage.
Another space-saving hack that some people are turning to is using vacuum-sealed bags for clothes to get rid of any air and shrink your clothes right down to half the size they would be if you just packed them regularly.
While it's definitely a handy space-saving tip, you'll need to make sure you don't vacuum seal anything you might want on the flight, like extra layers or extra underwear if you have a layover, as once you've unsealed the bag, there's no going back.
Book seats apart from your travel partner
Anyone who's travelled on an airplane, especially in economy, knows that, more often than not, you aren't going to be blessed with a ton of space. While you can usually pay in advance to secure your preferred spot, you're probably not going to want to part with that extra cash.
However, one way you may be able to secure yourself some extra space is by avoiding booking side-by-side seats with whoever you're travelling with. Say you're flying with a friend: you could select a window and aisle seat in the same row. If the flight isn't super busy, you might end up with no one else selecting the middle seat, giving you a whole lot more room to stretch out.
Again, it can be risky as you might end up with a stranger sitting between you, but you may as well try your luck.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.