A Man Has Died After Falling Into The Water At Peggy's Cove & Another Has Serious Injuries

It's believed that the second man's injuries are life-threatening.

​Peggy's Cove lighthouse. Right: RCMP vehicle.

Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime, @rcmpgrcpolice | Instagram

Two people fell into the water in Peggy's Cove, Nova Scotia, on Monday, leaving one man dead and another seriously injured.

According to Nova Scotia RCMP, the two men fell into the water at around 8:30 p.m. on April 11, and a rescue effort was conducted by first responders.

It has been reported that the men were on the rocks near the Peggy's Cove lighthouse when they slipped and fell into the water.

First responders, including RCMP and the Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency service, along with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and the Canadian Coast Guard reportedly helped in the search and rescue effort.

According to CTV News, an eyewitness said first responders had a rope around one of the men.

Then, when it was learned that someone else was in the water, locals in fishing boats started to help with the search.

About 25 minutes later, the second man was found "quite a ways" away by locals and was pulled from the water by the Coast Guard.

In a statement to Narcity on Tuesday, Nova Scotia RCMP said that one of the men who fell into the water had been pronounced deceased.

The other man "suffered what is believed to be life-threatening injuries."

The investigation into the incident is being assisted by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Office.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time," the RCMP said.

More details about what happened are expected to be released by police later on Tuesday.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

