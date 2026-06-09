Health experts tell Quebec politicians there are no benefits from energy drinks
Health experts told Quebec's legislature today that there are no health benefits to consuming energy drinks.
Quebec's elected officials held consultations with pharmacists, cardiologists, public health and lobby groups after tabling a bill to ban the sale of energy drinks to those under the age of 16.
Representatives from the Order of Pharmacists also said energy drinks could be harmful to someone's health.
Pressure has been mounting on the provincial government to place restrictions on the sale of energy drinks ever since 15-year-old Zachary Miron died after drinking a can of Red Bull while on ADHD medication in 2024.
A representative of the Canadian Beverage Association, a lobby group for non-alcoholic beverage manufacturers, acknowledged there are no benefits to energy drinks but suggested launching a new awareness campaign instead of imposing a ban.
The government hopes to adopt the bill by the end of the week but needs unanimous consent in the legislature to do so.
Though the Parti Québécois, Québec Solidaire, Quebec Liberals and Coalition Avenir Québec are in favour of the ban, Conservative Maïté Blanchette-Vézina said she wants more time to debate the issue.
Today's public consultations came at Blanchette-Vézina's request.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2026.
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