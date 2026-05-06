Some Quebec pharmacies removing energy drinks from shelves

Some Quebec pharmacies end sale of energy drinks
Some Quebec pharmacies have started to remove energy drinks from their shelves.
The Familiprix chain announced it is withdrawing energy drinks from all its pharmacies amid growing calls for the province to ban the sale of the high-caffeine beverages to children.
Quebec’s order of pharmacists has also joined in on the growing calls to have the sale of energy drinks restricted to those aged 16 and over.
Ever since 15-year-old Zachary Miron died after drinking a can of Red Bull while on medication for attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, his parents have been pressuring the provincial government to act on the issue.
The teen’s parents launched a petition in March and have since received support from parents, teachers, schools, school boards, public health associations and several junior sports leagues as well as Quebec politicians.
The petition on the Quebec government’s website has collected over 35,000 signatures.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2026.
By Erika Morris | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.