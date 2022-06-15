The Most Expensive Home In Georgia Is Over $17 Million More Than One Of The Cheapest
Here’s two ends of the housing market.
When looking for homes for sale in Georgia, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed.
Between the inflated housing market and the fast-paced nature of the real estate industry, knowing where to start, and gauging exactly what your budget can get you is challenging.
To illustrate the wide range of houses available on the market right now, we've compared one of the cheapest homes for sale in Georgia to the most expensive one, using listings from Point2 Homes.
Here is what a $17.7 million dollar difference looks like in the Georgia housing market.
The most expensive home for sale in Georgia
The exterior of 120 Hawkins Lane overlooking the water on St. Simons Island. Point2
According to data compiled by Point 2, the most expensive home currently for sale in Georgia is located on St. Simons Island and boasts a price tag of $17.8 million.
120 Hawkins Lane is a waterfront villa located on a gated private island compound.
The property was built in 2007 and has 11,000 sq. ft. of residential living space spread out across four buildings.
Inside you can find classic Spanish villa architecture with arched doorways, tile backsplash, and elegant hanging fixtures.
The interior of 120 Hawkins Lane on St. Simons Island. Point2
The property features a boat dock, two guest houses, a clubhouse with a bar, fireplace, and gym, as well as a pool overlooking the water.
The pool at 120 Hawkins Lane on St Simons Island, GA.Point2
One of the cheapest homes for sale in Georgia
To find the cheapest house on the market to make a comparison, we focused on properties that weren't severely condemned, or in need of a complete refurb.
510 Shoals Rd Road in Sparta, GA is on the market for just $20,000, and while most would agree it needs a lot of TLC, it appears to be livable from the listing.
This four-bedroom, two-bath structure is 1,344 sq. ft. and is situated on a one-acre lot.
It has an open concept living area connected to an eat-in kitchen.
At $20,000 this home costs just $15 per square foot. According to RedFin, the average price per square foot in the state is $176.
The difference between these polarizing properties is pretty jarring. The median listing price of a house for sale in Georgia at this time is $415,000, meaning most potential homeowners will find themselves viewings houses somewhere between these two extremes.