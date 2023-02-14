Here’s How Much More Single People Pay To Live Alone In The US & It’s A Heartbreaking Truth
The "singles tax" is real.
Valentine’s Day might not be the only thing single people do not necessarily love. If they’re living alone and renting an apartment by themselves, taxes seem to be turning into a nightmare V-Day can’t compete with.
Well-known real estate website Zillow has recently uncovered a heartbreaking truth that will have you thinking about the infamous "singles tax."
Those who are renting a one-bedroom apartment and are living alone are facing a yearly tax of around $7,000, the website analyzed. Nonetheless, while singles are paying high prices for going solo, the "tax" size varies depending on the city they live in.
According to Zillow, the place where living alone in a one-bedroom flat is the most expensive is New York City, as singles pay approximately $19,500 more every year compared to a person living with a partner in the same place.
Followed after NYC is San Francisco, CA, with a $14,000 "singles tax."
On the other hand, Detroit and Cleveland have the lowest taxes for singles at $4,483 and $4,387, respectively.
"Living alone has its perks — you never have to share a bathroom, you have a claim to the TV at all times, and dirty dishes can stack up as long as you want, judgment-free. But all that freedom comes with a cost," says Amanda Pendleton, Zillow home trends expert, in a press release. "Even though rent prices are starting to cool, they are still significantly higher than they were a year ago. Renters considering going solo this year must decide how valuable living alone is to them and if the cost is worth it."
Those who decide to live with a partner or roommates in the U.S. can save a collective $14,000 each year, and even more if they’re living in more costly cities.