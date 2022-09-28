Here's The Perfect Vitaminwater Flavour For You, Based On Your Mood
Because checking in on how you're feeling is a must!
Everybody’s got a go-to bevvy that gets them through the ups and downs of the day. Staying hydrated is super important, and if you’re into enhanced water that’s both delicious and nutritious, you’re probably already familiar with vitaminwater.
The brand boasts an array of flavours, each featuring different vitamins or nutrients. You can choose from 13 delicious varieties, each one catering to different needs depending on which vitamins or minerals they contain.
Restore (fruit punch) (130 calories) will give you much-needed electrolytes after your workout; mega c (dragonfruit) (130 calories) offers vitamin C; energy (tropical citrus) (100 calories) has caffeine and vitamins B3, B5, B6 and B12 to keep you going all day long.
So, not only will your vitaminwater of choice keep you hydrated, but it will also give a boost of vitamin C, calcium, fibre and more.
When it comes to your mental, social or environmental circumstances, vitaminwater gets that there are so many different factors that impact health, too.
However you’re feeling, there’s a flavour for that. To help you find the perfect one that will delight your tastebuds and match your mood, Narcity created a little quiz.
No matter your mood, each vitaminwater flavour will quench your thirst, give you a vitamin boost and leave you feeling refreshed.
Get the energy you need to achieve great things – after all, ambition is one of the brand's core values.
Another value of theirs: inclusivity. And that’s why vitaminwater is championing their new spokesperson, superstar Lil Nas X. The queer singer is famous for being himself — proudly and without conforming to what other people expect of him.
To learn more about Glaceau vitaminwater's nutrient-packed beverages, check out their website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.
This article was originally published in French on Narcity Quebec.