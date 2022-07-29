Here's What You Should Do If You Get To The Airport & Your Flight Is Delayed Or Cancelled
Some of these tips could help you get a refund or compensation. 🙌
Arrived at an airport in Canada only to find that your flight has been delayed – for hours or even overnight?
You wouldn't be alone. Canadian airports and airlines have repeatedly come under fire for cancelling or postponing flights this year, with Toronto Pearson Airport even ranked the worst in the world for delays this month.
Instead of just waiting for the next flight announcement, here are some steps that you can take to stay informed and on top of the situation.
Stay up-to-date with information
To begin with, check the concerned airline's website and social media for any notifications.
You can also check the airport's website and the travel.gc.ca website for updates.
The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) recommends registering for text alerts with the airline so you're in the loop at all times.
There are also some tell-tale signs that might signal a delayed flight, such as poor weather conditions.
Ask about the cause of delay
Ask an airline representative to give you information about what's behind the delay. They're also supposed to provide information about what assistance they can give to improve the situation, and whether you are entitled to compensation.
Important to note is whether the problem is:
Within the airline's control: If the situation has been caused due to decisions made by the airlines. This includes problems with their day-to-day operations, aircraft maintenance and staffing issues.
Within the airline's control but required for safety: This is usually due to unforeseen events where the delay is required for passenger safety.
Outside the airline's control: This includes everything from weather conditions and natural disasters to air traffic control instructions, airport operation issues, medical emergencies, security threats, war, labour disputes, a defect with the aircraft, or a request from security.
This can help decide if you're entitled to any refund or compensation.
Keep copies of everything
The CTA recommends keeping paper or electronic copies of your ticket and any notifications you receive from the airline.
Apart from that, if you pay for any goods or services due to the delay (this includes meals, accommodation and cabs), keep the receipts as you might be entitled to a reimbursement.
Finally, note down how much time has passed since the departure time on your original ticket and the time you actually arrive at your destination.
Know your rights
In the event of a delay an airline must provide a flight status every 30 minutes until a new departure time has been confirmed.
According to the CTA, while you're waiting, "the airline must provide assistance if the flight is delayed for 3 hours or more (or is cancelled); the flight disruption is within the airline's control, or within the airline's control but required for safety; and you have waited at the airport for 2 hours or more since the original departure time".
This assistance includes food and drinks (within reason) and access to communication (like wifi or phones). In case the delay requires an overnight stay, the airline is required to provide hotel or other accommodation, as well as transport to and from the airport to the accommodation.
Stay calm and cooperative
It's common for tempers to run high at the airport, but try not to take your frustration out on the airport staff.
Many front-line workers in the airline industry have reported being subjected to threats and yelling over delays and lost baggage over the last few months.
It's best to remember that the staff are usually doing their best, and getting verbally abusive is an absolute no-no.
Rebookings, refunds & compensation
Finally, the airline has to rebook you onto another flight if your original is delayed by more than three hours or cancelled.
You may also be entitled to a refund or compensation, depending on the reason behind the delay.
The CTA does caution customers that "delays and cancellations are often complex" and that "what you are entitled to can sometimes only be confirmed after your travel journey is over, after contacting the airline, or after making a complaint to the Agency."
If you believe you did not receive something you are entitled to, file a complaint as soon as possible. If you do not hear back from the carrier within 30 days or are unhappy with their response, you can file a complaint with the CTA.
Good luck, travellers!
