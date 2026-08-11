Retired general Rick Hillier tapped as strategic adviser for National Bank of Canada
The National Bank of Canada has hired retired general Rick Hillier as a strategic defence adviser.
Hillier previously served as chief of the defence staff and spent more than 35 years with the Canadian Armed Forces.
The bank says he will help support its defence and security clients, including those in advanced manufacturing and aerospace.
Hillier says Canada is entering a period of significant investment in defence and he looks forward to working with the bank as the country strengthens its military.
National Bank CEO Laurent Ferreira says Hillier is one of Canada's most respected military leaders and strategic thinkers.
He says Hillier's perspective will be invaluable as the bank supports clients navigating "a rapidly evolving environment."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2026.
By Alessia Passafiume | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.