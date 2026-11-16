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What's happening at this Canadian hospital could change kids' disability care everywhere

The best care is about more than medicine.

A child in a wheelchair uses an accessible exercise bike.

Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital

Courtesy of Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital
Editor, Studio

Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital is daring to shape the future of disability health care for kids, not only through world-leading care and research, but by addressing the barriers that keep patients and families from getting the care they need.

As Canada’s hospital for kids with disabilities, Holland Bloorview understands that medicine isn't solely responsible for a child's health outcomes. Things like housing, income, race, geography and education can all contribute to biases and barriers that play a significant role.

Think about it: If you're already stretched thin by the costs of transportation, food and housing, or you struggle to access resources because of systemic inequalities, it makes it even harder to attend appointments, follow treatment plans or afford things like communication and mobility aides.

One person sits with their arm around another person on a wooden bench. Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation HospitalCourtesy of Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital

"Many families have to decide between paying the rent or putting food on the table," says Lyndsay Tchegus-Veiga, Senior Director, Client & Family Integrated Care, Transitions and Community Partnerships.

"When we invest in families in our communities, we can improve health outcomes. If we don't, then we continue to perpetuate disparities that disproportionately impact people with disabilities."

A child in a wheelchair in a hospital room. Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation HospitalCourtesy of Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital

Inclusion and health equity initiatives include the Family Support Fund, which can help cover the costs of medication, recreation, respite care and equipment for children receiving care at Holland Bloorview.

Similarly, the Transportation Fund helps families with the cost of travelling to the hospital for care, including parking fees, tolls and transit fares.

A child in a wheelchair high-fives a therapist in a hospital room. Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation HospitalCourtesy of Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital

Families work with Family Support Specialists, who provide personalized support based on each family's needs. That might mean finding respite childcare or helping a neurodivergent child navigate their parents' separation.

The hospital is also developing a program to address food insecurity among families. Plans include offering free, healthy and more culturally diverse meals at the hospital for inpatient caregivers, providing grocery and meal vouchers for outpatient families and offering workshops to help families stretch tight food budgets.

Two adults in a library looking at a brochure. Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation HospitalCourtesy of Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital

It's all part of Holland Bloorview's daring vision to address the profound gaps in care for kids and youth with disabilities in Canada and around the world.

If you believe every child deserves the opportunity to access the care and support they need to thrive, Holland Bloorview is daring Canadians to help make that future possible by donating to Together We Dare.

To learn more about Together We Dare and Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, visit their website and follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

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