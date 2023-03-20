6 Home Products Are Being Recalled By The CPSC & You Probably Use Them Daily
Time to check your recent T.J. Maxx purchases!
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is recalling several home products you might have in your house or apartment right now and that you probably purchased at some top retailers like Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, or Ikea recently.
These products are being recalled due to laceration, burn and fire, chemical exposure, or fall hazards. The CPSC urges consumers to check their homes and stop using these products in case any of these were bought.
Here are six home items you need to be aware of right now:
IKEA brand LETTAN Mirrors
Recalled products: LETTAN Mirrors
Recall reason: The plastic fittings that hold the mirror to the wall can break, and the mirror can fall, posing a laceration hazard. The recalled mirrors have a date stamp before and including 2105.
Sold at: IKEA
What to do: Consumers should stop using the product and contact their Ikea store for a free set of replacement wall fittings, or they can also return the mirror for a full refund.
Sunbeam brand Queen Size Heated Blankets
Recalled products: Queen Size Heated Blankets | Model# 32810027
Recall reason: The blankets can overheat and cause fire and burn hazards.
Sold at: Amazon and small independent stores in the United States.
What to do: Consumers should stop using the product and contact Star Elite for a refund.
Fredericksburg Farms brand 10 Ounce Scented Candles with Glass Lids
Recalled products:
- West Texas Saddle Leather Candle | 10oz. | D2001A | 8 00565 80822 2
- Buttery Vanilla Candle | 10oz. | D2009A | 8 00565 80826 0
- Creme Brûlée Candle | 10oz. | D2011A | 8 00565 80828 4
- Spiced Orange Candle | 10oz. | D2012A | 8 00565 80830 7
- Hill Country Christmas Candle | 10oz. | D2013A | 8 00565 80832 1
- Bird of Paradise Candle | 10oz. | D2017A | 8 00565 80834 5
- Hill Country Lavender Candle | 10oz. | D2025A | 8 005656 80840 6
- Sandalwood Currant Candle | 10oz. | D2042A | 8 00565 80854 3
- Texas Ruby Red Grapefruit Candle | 10oz. | D3100A | 8 00565 80856 7
- Autumn Harvest Candle | 10oz. | D3101A | 8 00565 80858 1
- Spiced Chestnut Candle | 10oz. | D3111A | 8 00565 80876 5
- Snowy Mountain Lodge Candle | 10oz. | D3112A | 8 00565 80877 2
- Peppercorn & Ginger Candle | 10oz. | D3113A | 8 00565 80878 9
- Teakwood & Mahogany Candle | 10oz. | D3115A | 8 00565 80880 2
- Vanilla Birch Candle | 10oz. | D3116A | 8 00565 80881 9
Recall reason: Some of the glass lids on these candles are too tight and can cause the jar to break when removing the lid, posing a laceration hazard.
Sold at: Buc-ee’s stores and smaller gift shops in the South and Southwest United States. The candles are also sold online at fgbfarms.com.
What to do: Consumers should stop using the product and not attempt to open it if the lid doesn’t come off easily. Shoppers can contact Fredericksburg Farms for a refund.
Bedshe International brand Bedsure Electric Heating Blankets and Pads
Recalled products:
- Bedsure Electric Heating Blankets | Model# BS-HB5060, BS-HB6284, BS-HB7284, BS-LV0A
- Bedsure Electric Heating Pads | Model# BS-HP2422, BS-HP1224, BS-HP2433
Recall reason: The controller of these blankets and pads can malfunction and can cause a fire and thermal burn hazard.
Sold at: Amazon and Bedsure
What to do: Consumers should stop using the product and contact Bedsure for a full refund.
Primark brand Children's Bamboo Plates
Recalled products: Children’s Bamboo Plates sold in the shape of a bunny, a bear, Winnie the Pooh, and a rainbow. Numbers 6041901, 7981401, 8096001, and 8096002 are printed on the packaging.
Recall reason: The bamboo plates have elevated levels of lead and formaldehyde, two toxic substances that can cause adverse health effects.
Sold at: Primark stores located in the Northeast, Florida, and Chicago.
What to do: Consumers should stop using the product and return them to Primark for a full refund.
TJX brand Office Chairs
Recalled products: Office Chairs with one of the following numbers printed on a hang tag: GT646, GT646A, GT646AB, GT646AABO. "ANJI GUOTAI Furniture Co. Ltd." and "Made in China" are also printed on a label underneath the seat.
Recall reason: The back of the chair can break or detach when the person is seated, posing a fall hazard.
Sold at: Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, and Homesense stores in the United States.
What to do: Consumers should stop using the product and contact TJX for instructions to receive a full refund.
