This Axe-Throwing Spot Will Add An Extra Edge To Your Holiday Parties
The unbeatable holiday experience!
Ready to swap your typical holiday party for something a tad more exhilarating? BATL Axe Throwing is here to turn your holiday parties, corporate events, group gatherings, and date nights into unforgettable experiences!
At BATL, axe throwing transcends being just a sport—it's a thrilling adventure. Regardless of whether you’re an experienced axe thrower or it's your inaugural attempt, our inclusive and welcoming environment ensures an amazing time for all. Our expert staff is always on-site, ready to provide guidance and ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for your entire group. So even if axe throwing seems daunting at first, rest assured, you’ll depart feeling like a true champion of the sport!
And the excitement doesn’t end with axe throwing. BATL is your ultimate one-stop destination for a phenomenal night out. Savor delectable treats from local eateries, all delivered right to you. It's the perfect blend of enjoyment, camaraderie, and a dash of competition.
BATL Axe Throwing
Price: Starting at $29.99 per person
Address: 1431 W 20th St Unit B, Houston, TX 77008
Why You Need To Go: Elevate your holiday festivities this year. Make them remarkable, lively, and utterly unique at BATL. Don’t wait—spots are filling up fast! Book the premium experience for an unforgettable time with top-notch VIP treatment. After just one visit, you're sure to be hooked!