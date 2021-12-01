Trending Tags

I Tried All-Natural Organic Skincare For 3 Weeks & Here’s What Happened To My Skin

I changed my entire routine.

Courtesy of Melina Brum

Nailing the perfect skincare routine is a journey of trial and error. Unfortunately, figuring out what actually works for your skin (and what doesn't) can be a tedious process.

Finally, after years of trying skincare products that just ended up irritating my skin, I decided to commit to the all-natural route.

Dr. Hauschka was a name I’d heard often but didn't know much about.

After some research, I learned that, as a certified premium natural skincare line, the brand offers products that contain no mineral oils, silicones, PEGs (part of the Dirty Dozen) or synthetic preservatives.

Instead, they're made of raw, organic ingredients — just what I've been looking for. Dr. Hauschka’s really dedicated to the environment, planting one tree for every order on their website.

I spoke with the brand’s skincare specialist, and she recommended products that would address my concerns: large pores, dull skin and preventing signs of ageing.

They have a short quiz on their website so that you can get a personalized regime recommendation for your skin, too. Bonus: use the promotional code Trynow21for 20% off your purchase.

I began my new skincare journey on November 2. Let me fill you in on how it's been going since then.

Courtesy of Melina Brum

First Impressions

I immediately loved the aesthetic packaging — it's simple, much like the ingredients list. Dr. Hauschka is a sustainable company; each product is made with organic materials from around the world and developed without testing on animals.

Some brands overcomplicate things, but Dr. Hauschka offers straightforward instructions right on the package, which helped me understand how to best use each item.

The scents are light, refreshing and mild. Bonus: none of these products left my skin feeling slick or sticky.

Incorporating Dr. Hauschka Into My Routine

Courtesy of Melina Brum

I was hesitant to do a total 180 on my skincare routine, so I gradually introduced the products into my regimen. I started by swapping out my cleanser and soon followed with serums and moisturizers.

I start my day by washing my face with the Soothing Cleansing Milk ($47). After rinsing, I leave my face slightly damp and proceed with the Clarifying Toner ($48.50). I then dab the toner into my skin as instructed.

Once that's set in, I mix the Melissa Day Cream ($50) with the Translucent Bronzing Tint ($38) and apply for a little glow. I finish it off with the Daily Hydrating Eye Cream ($61.50).

After removing my makeup at night, I go back in with the Soothing Cleansing Milk (which also acts as a makeup remover) and spritz the Clarifying Toner on.

Next, I apply the Night Serum and finish things up with the Daily Hydrating Eye Cream before heading to bed.

Courtesy of Melina Brum

During the day, I use the Hydrating Hand Cream ($31.50) and Dr. Hauschka's Lip Balm ($22). Both of these have a smooth texture and a subtly sweet smell. I'm not too fond of products that leave a greasy residue, and these lightweight saviours passed the test.

As the packaging suggests, I use the Revitalising Mask ($63.50) once or twice a week. This product aims to reduce large pores and even out your complexion, and I can honestly see a difference in my skin.

I usually have some blotchy discolouration on my face and that's seriously evened out.

How My Skin Reacted To The Products

Courtesy of Melina Brum

I had no skin reactions when switching to Dr. Hauschka. In fact, the products are much gentler than the ones I was previously using.

Dr. Hauschka's all-natural skincare line has done nothing but good things for me. My complexion has evened out, and my face is soft to the touch, though I will note that I haven't yet noticed much of a difference in the size of my pores.

I'm feeling more confident without makeup, and I'm not dry or oily (which tends to happen with my combination skin).

My Favourite Dr. Hauschka Product

Courtesy of Melina Brum

I'm a fan of each product, but my favourite has to be the Translucent Bronzing Tint. It's like the best of skincare and makeup combined.

If I had to repurchase only one product, it would definitely be this bronzing tint. Each step in my Dr. Hauschka ritual performs just as well, but this one made me feel most confident in my skin.

Continuing My Journey

Courtesy of Melina Brum

I love the results and feel good knowing I'm supporting a cruelty-free brand, so I’m definitely going to keep on my Dr. Hauschka regimen. I'm super curious about their other products and might look into their cosmetic line.

If you want to hop on the Dr. Hauschka train, you can use the code Trynow21 at checkout on their website for 20% off your purchase.

To learn more about all-natural organic skincare, check out Dr. Hauschka's website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

Although products were provided for free in this review, the author's opinions are genuine and do not reflect the views of Narcity Media.

