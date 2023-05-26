I Visited A Psychic Medium For A Reading & Here's Why I Think You Should Too
Believer or skeptic, everyone could benefit from a reading.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Life can get pretty hazy — who wouldn't enjoy the ability to see what lies ahead?
One way to do this is to visit a psychic. A psychic may use clairvoyance or other traits or tools to make predictions about the future. It's not for everyone, but it could be a way to get the answers you seek.
I recently visited a psychic medium for a reading, and whether you're a true believer in the practice or a hardcore skeptic, it's my belief that everyone could benefit from one.
For this reading, I went to a psychic who specializes in tea leaf reading. I showed up with an open mind and left pleasantly surprised. Here's why I think you should try it for yourself.
What is tea leaf reading?
Tea leaf reading, or Tasseography, is the practice of identifying symbols and interpreting messages found in the shapes and patterns of tea leaves.
A tea cup filled with tea leaves. Katherine Caspersz | Narcity
It's used as a way of divination or fortune-telling — the leaves are interpreted as messages of the past, present and future.
The idea is that when a person drinks loose-leaf tea, their movements and sips impart shapes and configurations in the leaves that could provide some insight into their future.
As an avid tea drinker myself, the reading seemed like the perfect fit to try out for some insight into my life.
For my reading, I met with Jan Doughty, a resident medium at Earthworks, a new-age spiritual store in Brampton, Ontario, where you can find materials for spells, tarot cards, candles, jewelry and more.
Jan, who hosts readings at the store, is a psychic medium who also does readings using pendulums, tarot cards, and spirit board.
While I'm definitely a believer of the metaphysical, I had some hesitancies prior to the reading. For one thing, I thought of what a skeptic would say of a psychic — that they tell you purposefully vague statements that could apply to anyone, and that there's no mystical power involved.
Psychology Today, for instance, suggests that people may accept the claims of psychics due to "thinking errors" like confirmation bias or a bandwagon effect rather than the truth of the psychics' claims.
For my reading, I went in not expecting anything unbelievable. I wasn't expecting the psychic to know intimate details about my life; if anything, I was prepared for the opposite, for the purposefully vague statements that would neither confirm nor deny psychic power.
The tea leaf reading
First things first: I had to drink the tea, of course. In a private room at the back of the shop, Jan welcomed me with a small hot cup of an organic tea blend, with the leaves left loose in the cup.
If you don't like tea, be warned — you may not enjoy this part. Thankfully, you'll only need to take three sips before Jan can read your tea leaves.
Jan Doughty reading tea leaves.Earthworks | Facebook
Once I was finished, she delved into the tea leaves, picking out shapes and imagery and explaining what they meant for me.
While I won't bore you with the specifics, I will say that some of the things she mentioned were very accurate.
For one thing, Jan predicted that I would be taking a trip this year. I'll clarify that she didn't ask, "Are you planning a trip this year?" Instead, as she looked at the tea leaves, she said "I see you're planning a trip this year."
I was, in fact. My fiancé and I had just been talking about booking a trip to Greece late this summer, which my mind instantly thought of. According to the tea leaves, Jan said, all looked good for my trip. "But be safe," she said a bit sternly.
She also saw in the leaves that I have a tendency to worry, a habit that I definitely have and struggle with.
Besides these, she relayed some astute messages about my relationships with my family, my fiancé, and my work, advising patience, making time for relationships and making time for myself.
Again, I can predict what the skeptics would say to this: "Everyone has work, relationship and family issues." "Everyone needs to practice patience and make time for their loved ones and themselves." "Everyone takes trips."
Ok, so the trip thing could be explained away. But the details Jan shared pertained to specific issues in my life. It felt too accurate to be a sham.
Why everyone should get a reading
Whether or not you believe in the fortune-telling powers of tea leaf reading, a reading (of any kind) could still be beneficial.
Beyond the details of the reading and any predictions it made, one thing that stood out to me about the experience was the chance to reflect.
When I sat down with Jan, one of the first things she asked me was if I meditate (I don't). After sitting with her and reflecting on matters relating to my personal life, family ties and career, I feel as though I should.
While the reading was enjoyable, what I think anyone can take away from it is the chance to meditate on some of the key issues in their life (their relationships; themselves; their goals).
Amid the hustle and bustle of life, it might not be very often that you get a chance to stop and think about how you relate to others, how you're working towards your goals (whether in your career or otherwise) and what making time for yourself actually looks like.
The reading, for me, was a chance to consider these matters, and with another person who seemed to understand what they meant for me. I felt relieved during the session.
Not because Jan said the right things or the reading went the way I was expecting — more so, a kind of relief in having someone else know you. Even little things about you, like that you tend to worry or that you need to make more time for reflecting.
In a way, the reading was almost like mini counselling session, and I felt my money was well spent on what was an enjoyable conversation. I mean, at $50 for a half-hour, it's definitely cheaper than therapy.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.