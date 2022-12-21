I Went On A Mini Road Trip In A Tesla & It Was The Best Way To Spend A Day Off
I'll never travel without Turo’s car-sharing app again, TBH. 🚘
Visiting a new city means plenty of recommendations for exciting things to see and do — oftentimes more than you can squeeze in. After booking an impromptu trip to Vancouver, I realized I’d need a vehicle to have a shot at making my one day off in the city count.
Turo lets you book cars from owners in the area, and since I like to support local folks, I gave the peer-to-peer car-sharing network a try for my out-of-province adventure.
I also try to do my due diligence for the environment, and Turo’s electric-vehicle selection makes zero-emission cars much more accessible.
Also, let’s face it: I was on vacation and just kinda wanted a sweet ride.
Booking & pickup
The Turo app is simple and intuitive — I snapped a picture of my license, filled out some basic info and, within minutes, I was approved to drive and browsing available vehicles. I filtered by electric options, and there were literally hundreds of EVs available in Canada.
Turns out, finding the one is everything they said it would be; the connection between me and this sky-blue Tesla was instant, and I knew we were meant to be.
Josie Kozlowski | Narcity Media
The owner was rated an "All-Star" host and — because it would be my first time driving a Tesla — I hoped that meant he’d be able to answer my many questions (starting with: "How do I open the door?").
I wasn't disappointed when I arrived to pick up the car; my Turo host took their time to introduce me to all the vehicle's features — from the fancy touch screen to the voice commands. They were happy to help and told me they love it when drivers use Turo as a gateway to zero-emission vehicles.
I also appreciated that hosts and guests are both asked to upload vehicle pictures directly into the Turo app at pickup and drop-off — it felt good to have the car's exact condition on record.
Driving a new car is always a bit of an adjustment, but by the time I took off, I was feeling comfortable and prepared.
Beach & brunch
Josie Kozlowski | Narcity Media
While the weather delivered the exact grey, rainy West Coast stereotype I'd envisioned, I scooped up my pal, and we made our way to Kits Beach to catch up over our first coffee of the day as the sea birds swooped overhead.
From there, we headed to Douce Diner for a classic breakfast that exceeded expectations. I got chicken and waffles and eyed my friend's eggs benny as I debated whether I'd made the right menu selection (I did).
Interlude
We wanted to walk off our breakfast before committing to any other big plans, so we headed over to The Shipyards on the North Shore to wander around and window shop.
I don't usually rely on built-in vehicle systems because I tend to find them inefficient, but it was around this point that I realized the navigation program in the Tesla was superb. I happily tossed my iPhone aside and let the car guide me to our destination.
Josie Kozlowski | Narcity Media
Next stop: West Van, where we grabbed (yet another) coffee, this time from CREMA Cafe Bar, before heading to the Squamish Nation Welcome Figure in Ambleside Park.
I always appreciate when Indigenous art is incorporated into public spaces and make an effort to learn about the history and experiences of First Peoples when visiting a new region of Canada.
Sidebar: Maybe it's because I’m from Toronto, but I was pleasantly surprised with the ample amount of parking we managed to find at all our stops.
It was extra nice that I didn't have to worry about the car; I picked the highest level of insurance and Turo offers 24/7 roadside assistance with all their bookings.
Josie Kozlowski | Narcity Media
Island hopping
Despite the weather, our spirits were high and we headed over to Bowen Island for lunch and a scenic drive. The Tesla Model 3 gracefully handled the wet and winding roads as we hauled ourselves up into the clouds toward the ferry terminal.
I'm not exaggerating when I say this car was an absolute pleasure to drive and, by far, the most fun I've ever had in a rental vehicle.
After cruising off the ferry, we stopped at Snug Cafe for a juice break. I loved the family atmosphere of this cafe; rustic and unpretentious with a huge emphasis on community and sustainable initiatives.
If you're ever in the area and in need, they offer free used-coffee grounds as a ground-to-garden option. Fun fact: Not only are coffee grounds great for growing, but they're also a natural pest repellent!
Josie Kozlowski | Narcity Media
From there, we headed into the hills for a scenic drive. We had intended to go for a hike, but the weather was really not inspiring us.
Luckily, we were having a great time in the Tesla and were content to divert our plans to stay put in the heated seats, cruise around and enjoy the laid-back atmosphere of the island before making our way back to the harbour.
Josie Kozlowski | Narcity Media
Suddenly, my brain was mapping an abundance of charging stations, including one on Bowen Island. Since my host offered prepaid EV recharging as an add-on, we didn't need to charge up. Still, good to know.
Granville Island
To wrap up our grand tour, we braved rush-hour traffic and headed over to Granville Island. Between the baby-blue Tesla and my outfit selections, I accidentally matched all of Vancouver's charming multi-coloured shops, which led to plenty of cute photo ops.
Josie Kozlowski | Narcity Media
The majority of the recommendations I got for Granville Island were food related (love that for me), so we stopped by some local shops and produce vendors at the market before heading to The Lobster Man for some rolls. After a long day, these hit the spot.
Josie Kozlowski | Narcity Media
And of course, no trip through Vancouver would be complete without a visit to Lee's Donuts. I bought a dozen to impress my friends and prove that, after my big day out, I was officially a West Coast gal. I don't think that's how it works, but they got fresh donuts, so they were okay to indulge in my delusion.
Since the Tesla was still available after my drop-off date, Turo prompted me with the option to extend my trip, which I definitely would have taken them up on if I’d planned to stay in Vancouver for a little longer.
Drop-off
Josie Kozlowski | Narcity Media
After squeezing as many sights into the day as possible, it was time to return the keycard to the Tesla and say farewell to the most entertaining car I've ever driven.
Because of that handy EV-charging extra, I didn't have to "refill the tank" before returning the car, which was ideal not only for general convenience but also in the interest of time (I was in a rush to head to the pub for trivia night). Plus, a full charge for only $30 felt like an absolute steal.
I wish Id known sooner about Turo, and I’ll definitely keep it in mind for future road trips — local or out of town. Honestly, I’m already planning my next day trip to test out another EV once I'm back in Toronto.
To find out more about Turo’s peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace, check out their website. You can also find them on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.
Although products were provided for free in this review, the author's opinions are genuine and do not reflect the views of Narcity Media.