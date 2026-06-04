Inmate dies at Donnacona Institution in Quebec after altercation with other prisoners
A 30-year-old inmate has died at Donnacona Institution in Quebec after an altercation with other inmates.
Correctional Service Canada says Tarek Baydoun died of his injuries at the maximum security prison on Wednesday.
Baydoun was serving a life sentence that started in April 2025.
Court records show that Baydoun was arrested in 2021 and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man outside a Laval strip club.
La Presse has reported he was an influential member of the criminal gang Arab Power.
Baydoun's co-accused in the 2021 shooting, Sylvain Kabbouchi, also died following an assault by other inmates at Donnacona in July 2025.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2026.
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