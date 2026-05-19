Inuit lamp symbol approved for headstones at national military cemetery
A traditional Inuit lamp has been approved as an optional spiritual emblem for headstones at the National Military Cemetery.
The qulliq emblem was unveiled Tuesday in a ceremony at Beechwood Cemetery in Ottawa attended by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon.
Traditionally carved from soapstone and fuelled by whale or seal oil, the lamp symbolizes light, warmth, guidance and survival and is meant to reflect Inuit members' service in the Canadian Armed Forces
First Nations and Métis cultural symbols for headstones in the National Military Cemetery were unveiled in 2022.
The First Nations medicine wheel and Métis infinity symbol are among a dozen religious and spiritual symbols that can be engraved on military headstones at the cemetery.
The introduction of the symbols was the result of a collaborative process between the federal government and Indigenous groups meant to better represent Indigenous spirituality.
"The National Military Cemetery of the Canadian Forces continues to evolve as a place that reflects both Canada’s military history and the people who shaped it," reads a media release from Beechwood Cemetery about the new emblem.
"This historic recognition of the Inuit Qulliq stands as a meaningful reminder that remembrance is not static. It grows stronger, deeper, and more authentic when it embraces the full diversity of those who served."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2026.
By Alessia Passafiume | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.