Self-isolation ends for travellers exposed to hantavirus-stricken cruise ship

Isolation ends for travellers exposed to hantavirus
Isolation ends for travellers exposed to hantavirus
A crew in protective gear works on the MV Hondius cruise ship after its arrival at the Port of Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, May 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Patrick Post)
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The Public Health Agency of Canada says the self-isolation period is over for people who were exposed to a deadly hantavirus outbreak that began on a cruise ship in April.

The federal agency also said in a social media post Thursday that a Canadian who tested positive for the rare rodent-borne virus has recovered.

The Yukon man in his 70s was discharged from hospital earlier this month and B.C. officials previously said he was isolating on Vancouver Island.

Meanwhile, eight other travellers were isolating and being monitored by public health officials in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. The virus usually takes two to three weeks for an infected person to show symptoms.

PHAC says that as of last week, the isolation period is over for everyone.

The outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship captured international attention as more than 120 people disembarked the ship in Spain’s Canary Islands in early May.

Three people died, and a total of 13 people were infected in the outbreak, the World Health Organization says.

Hantavirus infections are associated with a fatality rate of 30 to 50 per cent, and symptoms include fever, headaches and difficulty breathing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2026.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

By Hannah Alberga | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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